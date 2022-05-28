•Incorporated: December 1991
•Today’s population: 82,661
•Encompasses 45 square miles
•Number of housing units: 25,877
•Housing breakdown: single family homes, 19,969; single-family attached 883; multi-family, 5,281; and mobile homes, 627.
•Median age: 32.3
•Median household income: $108,458
•Average household income: $132,851
•Average household size: 3.29
•Demographics: white, 29 percent; Asian, 40.5 percent; Hispanic, 28.2 percent; black, 4.2 percent; Native American, 0.8 percent.
(Sources: City of Chino Hills; California Department of Finance; United States Census Bureau)
Top 25 Sales Tax Producers
(alphabetically)
7-Eleven; Albertsons; America’s Tire; Arco AM/PM; BJs Restaurant; Buffalo Wild Wings; Chevron; Chick-fil-A; Circle K (three locations); Costco; CVS; Hobby Lobby; Hyoung Corporation (Arco AM/PM); Lowe’s; Lucille’s Barbecue; McDonald’s (both locations); Old Navy; Rite Aid; Shell; Stater Bros.; Turner’s Outdoorsman; Western Water Works Supply; Wood Ranch BBQ.
(Source: City of Chino Hills budget)
