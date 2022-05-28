The men and women of the Chino Police Department continue to partner with our incredibly supportive community to ensure Chino remains a vibrant and safe place to live, work and play.
In 2021, our calls for service and number of reports taken generally returned to the level seen prior to the pandemic. We responded to over 86,000 calls for service, completed over 11,000 police reports and made 3,400 arrests.
Regarding crime trends, we had a 15 percent decline in robberies, 5.5 percent decline in burglaries and a 2.5 percent decrease in auto theft.
Unfortunately, we also experienced a 21 percent increase in aggravated assaults, primarily related to domestic violence, and a 12 percent increase in thefts due to the nationwide trend of catalytic converter theft.
Our officers removed 158 illegal guns or guns that were in the possession of someone who could not legally have them.
Our Quality of Life Team continues to partner with our in-house County Mental Health Specialist, Community Services Department, and SWAG (Social Work Action Group) to provide resources to the unsheltered population in our community. Together, they helped 65 people exit the streets in 2021.
We are also grateful for the City Council’s approval of an additional traffic officer.
This has allowed us to field two full-time officers who are focused on truck route violations.
These two officers, along with other members of the department, wrote over 2,000 citations last year for commercial vehicle violations.
In the beginning of 2022, the Chino Police Department established a partnership with a software company to improve our communication with people reporting crimes or other community issues. This software helps us communicate more effectively using text messages or emails.
People interacting with the police department receive an automated mobile-friendly survey comprised of questions to measure their level of satisfaction.
The Department also began live-streaming 911 emergency calls directly to officers in the field in real time.
Officers can now hear the caller’s voice and location on a map.
This new technology called, “Live911,” provides a head start to officers by eliminating inherent delays in the 911 system, resulting in faster response times.
In addition to “Live911,” the Chino Valley Fire District and the Chino Police Department’s Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD) systems are now linked to seamlessly exchange secure information between agencies.
The Chino Police Department Dispatch Center received over 130,450 calls for service in 2021. Innovations, such as CAD connectivity, allow our dedicated dispatchers to facilitate a rapid response to emergencies while still handling a high call volume.
The Chino Police Department is among the first law enforcement agencies in the nation to participate in a CAD to CAD program with a fire agency.
I am truly grateful for all the members of our department and their commitment to our organizational priorities of employee wellness and development, disruption of crime, community engagement and quality of life.
Together, they take pride in providing quality, caring service to our community and I know this year will be no exception.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.