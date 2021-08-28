Chino’s progress throughout the years has often led to the demise of buildings that once housed businesses or other places of historical interest.
There are, however, many buildings that still remain. One such building is located downtown on D Street, west of Central Avenue. Dudley McLean and his wife Gertrude opened McLean’s Stationery at that location in 1948.
The store was packed with office supplies, and included school supplies, business and legal forms, greeting cards, typewriters, adding machines, and much more. When the store first opened, the building was two stories, with three apartments above the store.
The second story was removed by the landlord in 1959. In 1963, after Mr. McLean passed away, Mrs. McLean sold the store to Ralph Vander Laan, who then sold it to Henry Doctor in 1972, who operated it until he retired, in 1988.
The final owner was Amelia Nuang, who purchased it in 2000, and moved the store to a Central Avenue location.
The building is currently used by Foodland Market, which was originally located at a different nearby location.
Another great example of preserving an old building is the Used Car and Internet Sales Department of M.K. Smith Chevrolet, on Riverside Drive, just south of their new car lot.
The building was originally Valley Market, a grocery store that opened in 1949, and was also used as Interior’s West Decorating Center in the 1970s and 1980s. M.K. Smith has done a great job keeping the original structural design of the building, which looks nearly identical as it did in 1949.
C.R. Cook’s Chrysler-Plymouth car dealership opened in 1953 on Riverside Drive, between Ninth and 10th streets, and looks almost exactly as it did when it first opened in 1953.
The Champion wrote about the new dealership in June of 1953: “the building is modern in every detail with ample room for display of new automobiles at the front and complete up to date service facilities in the back.”
The structure was built by popular Chino contractor Louis Soupene, and in 1956, it became the home of Vista Chevrolet.
Vista changed its name to M.K. Smith Chevrolet and moved to its current location on Central Avenue in 1966, at which time Lord Tire operated at the location. The building is currently the home of AAMCO Transmission Service.
One of the greatest buildings preserved in Chino is the old bank building on the north east corner of Sixth and D streets in the downtown area, near City Hall. The tan colored building towers above the others, with ornate carvings that bookend the etched name of the bank that originally operated there in 1912, First National Bank of Chino.
In 1928, First National Bank of Chino sold to United Security and Trust Company, which became Bank of America.
Bank of America loaned money, created savings accounts and financially assisted Chino there until 1956, when it moved to a newly built larger and more modern building on Central and C Street.
Herb’s Hardware expanded its D Street store west, moving into the Bank of America building in 1957.
In 1984, Herb’s Hardware was sold to Rich Bockstahler, a Chino High graduate and an employee of Herb’s who had entrepreneurial dreams of running the business. Rich kept the business running as usual, until fierce competition, combined with the recession of that time, led to the store’s closing in 1993.
After sitting vacant for a few years, the city of Chino rescued and rehabbed the bank building, and in 1999 opened the Chino Youth Museum.
The museum became a place where youth could have parties, explore and learn through the museum’s mission statement of “interactive learning to foster a better understanding of tomorrow through appreciation of yesterday and today.”
The old bank building is now nearly a century old. Through its history of prominently standing on the corner of downtown Chino, it served the people of the city then, and still today.
There are buildings we will always say we wished remained, though there are reasons they had to go, mostly to structural safety.
In longing for those locations, we appreciate the areas that have been preserved. Take a moment to pause and look beyond the walls to remember the history that many who lived in Chino experienced.
