The Chino Valley Rotary Club will hold a Lobsterfest from 3 to 9 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9 at the Chino Fairgrounds, 5410 Edison Ave. The event will include food vendors, a band, beer and wine, and a D.J.
Meals will be cooked onsite by Out of the World BBQ. A live performance by Saloon No. 12 will feature music from the 1960s to present.
Tickets for $25 includes admission and general seating.
Value package of $80 includes reserved seating and a premium meal of lobster tail, pork ribs, smoked barbecued beans, collard greens, and a bread roll.
VIP package of $100 includes VIP seating, premium meal, a drink, and personal wait staff.
Visit chinovalleylobsterfest.com.
