Caltrans will close lanes and ramps on the 71 Freeway periodically through the end of the year for a $4.2 million slab replacement project, which began in July.
The project will feature bridge deck approach resurfacing, slab replacement and installation of concrete.
Caltrans closed all northbound lanes for 55 hours from Aug. 6 to 9 and the southbound lanes for the same number of hours from Aug. 13 to 16.
For update lane and ramp closures, visit facebook.com/caltrans8 or twitter.com/Caltrans8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.