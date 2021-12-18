The article, which introduced the winner, focused on the unwavering commitment to the community. The next year, 2016, NYP celebrated with the focus again on community involvement and great pizza.
Third year in a row, voted BEST PIZZA again, NYP credited the quality of the ingredients and the longevity of the staff for making it the best. Year four was a very special year because not only did NYP win for BEST PIZZA, but was also the recipient of “Small Business of the Year”. Celebrating 35 years in business, as well as BEST PIZZA again in 2019, was a wonderful achievement! 2020 was quite a challenge and we were so grateful for the understanding and support given by our amazing customers as we were once again awarded BEST PIZZA.
Here we are, 2021, awarded BEST PIZZA again for the seventh consecutive year and we must give credit to the awesome, hard-working, loyal, employees that have made this a reality.
During the past year, we have had supply-chain issues, staffing issues and we have had the most amazing core crew that have got us through and have been there to make sure our customers received the best and safest service. NYP CREW, you just worked through an entire Pandemic and we THANK “YOUZ”. And please don’t forget, we are always hiring and would love for you to join our team.
