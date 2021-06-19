According to data collected by the Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers & Systems (HCAHPS), Casa Colina Hospital ranks alongside just 26 other hospitals as a top patient-recommended hospital in the United States. HCAHPS is a national, standardized survey that asks hospital patients about their experiences during a recent inpatient hospital stay.
According to responses gathered from real patients, at least 93 percent of Casa Colina Hospital patients would “definitely recommend” the facility to family and friends.
The survey collected responses from more than 3,400 hospitals nationwide, placing Casa Colina in the top 1 percent of hospitals in the United States for this category.
Casa Colina was the only hospital in Southern California to enjoy this distinction, and one of just two statewide.
The score is indicative of the highest levels of patient satisfaction.
The figures are from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services’ (CMS) Hospital Compare website and represent HCAHPS scores collected from Jan. 1, 2019, through Dec. 31, 2019.
In addition to this distinction, Casa Colina Hospital has received several recent recognitions, including CMS’ Five-star Overall Hospital Quality Award (2020), the Healthgrades Outstanding Patient Experience Award (2020), and multiple awards across a range of categories, from Spine Surgery and Joint Replacement Surgery to Pulmonary Care and Patient Safety.
Located in Pomona, California, Casa Colina Hospital and Centers for Healthcare is a nonprofit provider of specialized medical and rehabilitative care for people of all ages with disabling conditions resulting from accidents, disease, or illness.
Visit www.casacolina.org to learn more.
