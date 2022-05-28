Business@ Breakfast
Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce has scheduled Business@Breakfast meetings Wednesdays in May and June from 7:45 to 9 a.m. at Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive and on Zoom. The Zoom link can be found at chinovalleychamber.com. Registration for the in-person and online meetings can also be found on the website.
•June 29: A panel will speak on Best Legal Advice for Your Business.
Ribbon cutting June 14
A grand opening and a ribbon cutting for WERE Real Estate, 5847 Pine Ave., Unit B in Chino Hills will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 14. Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce will host the event.
Mixer planned for June 23
A Young Professionals Mixer will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, June 23, hosted by the Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce.
The location for the event has not been announced.
Information: chinovalleychamber.com.
Economic Forecast luncheon July 15
Several Chamber of Commerces will attend an Economic Forecast luncheon from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, July 15 at Eagle Canyon Golf Club in Corona. Information: (909) 627-6177.
