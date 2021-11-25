Hosts anticipate opening their homes to loved ones during the holiday season and would never ask for anything in return. But guests who want to show their appreciation to their gracious hosts can consider these gift ideas this holiday season.
•Decorative vase: The holiday season is colorful, and many people deck their halls with poinsettias or other plants and flowers during this time of year. A decorative holiday vase is a thoughtful gift that can be part of hosts’ holiday decor for years to come.
•Wine rack: Wine makes a perfect complement to holiday meals, and hosts might appreciate a place to store their collections. Guests unfamiliar with the layout of their hosts’ homes may want to choose a countertop wine rack, which won’t take up much space and can be a convenient place to store a bottle or two before dinner. Guests who want to go the extra mile can bring along a few bottles of wine so the wine rack is presented fully stocked.
•A night out: While it might not be a gift in the traditional sense, paying for a night out is a great way to show hosts you recognize and appreciate all of their hard work. Call your host in advance of your visit and insist on taking everyone out to dinner one night during your stay, even splitting the tab with other guests if a lot of people will be staying overnight.
•Holiday photo frame or album: Men and women like to host family during the holidays because it’s a great chance to make lasting memories and reconnect with loved ones. Help hosts commemorate those memories by giving them a photo frame in which they can place a picture of the whole family, or an album where they can place various photos of the family from this holiday season.
•Spa day: Of course, gifts for holiday hosts need not tie in to hosting. A certificate for a day at a local spa can be just what exhausted hosts need to refresh once all of their guests have come and gone. If a day at the spa is beyond your budget, put together a home spa package with bubble bath, scented candles and a bottle of wine.
Holiday hosts deserve a little extra for inviting family and friends into their homes during this joyous time of year.
