After a conversation with Laura Montague, our tireless local rescuer of dogs and all kinds of pets, turns out my random salvage mission could serve an inspired purpose - a way to help Laura buy a pet tagging machine, with the “rescued” pups as a special “Thank You” to top donors.
We’re very grateful to John Beck, owner of Hero Industries, who fortuitously “littered” the freeway with stuffed pups, and Michelle Bode, who came up with the idea for Hero Industries to donate 30 additional new dog puppies for the fundraiser.
On behalf of Laura Montague, (and our many precious pets who will be taking unscheduled adventures in our local neighborhoods for years to come, i.e., lost!), your John & Jack Real Estate Team appreciates each of you who generously supported our community GoFundMe to raise $5,245:
Aimee, Alex, Amanda, Anita, Ann, Arleen, Barbara, Brian, Candice, Carmen, Cheryl, Christina, Christine, Cindy, Dave & Laura, David, Dawn, Debbie, Debby, Diana, Dionne, Elizabeth, Elsie, Erika, Erika, Fay, Heather, Heidi, Hope, Jan, Janet, Jeanette, Jeniley, Jennifer, Jennifer, Jill, Jomary, Karin, Katie, Kristen, Kristi, Laura, Laura, Laura, Leticia, Lori, Lori, Lynette, Mahesh, Marcie, Mark and Cindy, Meghan, Melissa, Michael, Michelle, O’Dells, Paisley, Parker, Patricia, Paula, Pearl, Phyllis, Priscilla, Renee, Robin, Rocio, Rose, Shaleen, Sharon, Sharon, Sherry, Sherry, Simmy, Stephanie, Stephanie, Stuart, Sue, Sue, Susan, Tamara, Tammi, Teresa, Tidawan, Tracy, Yen, Yesenia, Yolanda and Yvette. And you, too, the 11 anonymous.
Thank you so much for your big hearts!
Speaking of gratitude, not a day goes by that we are not constantly reminded of the kindness, support, relationship and trust so many of you have warmly given us.
While we have the honor of holding many sales records, the greatest privilege is having you recognize and honor us as your Readers’ Choice.
From our family to yours, we wish you the best of health, hope through every challenge, and the joy that the gift of every new day brings.
From the bottom of our hearts, we thank YOU – because YOU are the best part of what we do.
Your John & Jack Real Estate Team:
Brandon, Lauren, Michelle, John and Jack
