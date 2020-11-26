The Chino Hills Police Department is accepting unwrapped toys for its holiday toy drive from now until Friday, Dec. 18 during business hours 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the police lobby, 14077 Peyton Drive, in the government center. Items will be accepted for needy children up to 16 years old.
Gift cards for teens and sports equipment are welcome.
A box wrapped in red holiday paper will be placed near the door.
Information: 364-2045.
