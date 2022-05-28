The “ADU epidemic” that has swept across California is manifesting itself in cities such as Chino Hills where the majority of new dwelling permits issued since January have been for those secondary units.
An ADU is a second, smaller home that shares the same lot as the primary residence but is a separate dwelling.
They are sometimes referred to as “granny flats,” or “in-law” units.
According to building experts, ADUs comprise 11 percent of all residential building permits statewide.
“We’re getting a ton of ADU inquiries both at the building counter and on the phone,” said Chino Hills building official Winston Ward.
Five of the seven new dwelling unit permits issued by the city since January were ADU permits, Mr. Ward said.
The other two were for single family custom homes.
The City of Chino Hills adopted an ADU ordinance that went into effect in March to comply with new state standards that allow more flexibility than previous city standards.
The new ordinance also makes it easier for homeowners to offer additional housing units on their properties such as rental rooms with a private entrance.
In 2019, there were two ADUs built in the city. In 2020, there were five permits issued, and in 2021, there were 13 permits for ADUs, according to statistics provided by Mr. Ward.
Housing on
horizon
Grading and the installation of underground utilities has begun for 42 apartments that will connect to the existing Reserve at Chino Hills apartments on Village Drive. The three-story apartments, an expansion of the Reserve, will be built on the vacant strip of land that runs along Chino Hills Parkway less than 30 feet away from the southbound 71 Freeway on-ramp.
Also coming are 18 condos at the Country Club Villas where permits are expected to be pulled, Mr. Ward said. This will be the final phase of the project that began in 2006 on Pomona Rincon Road between Wallace Avenue and Los Serranos Road.
Mr. Ward said he expects construction to begin in fiscal year 2022-23 on the multi-family project in the Vila Borba development in Butterfield as well as a 19-unit tract of single-family homes also within Vila Borba.
Retail trends
Retail trends include Asian-style restaurants and tea shops with eight such businesses opening in the city since Jan. 1, Mr. Ward said. Beauty and spa businesses are trending second with six such stores coming in since Jan. 1, and new tutoring businesses are third with three stores, he said.
Houses of worship
Mr. Ward said he expects two institutional users to pull permits this year: the Chino Hills Buddhist Temple for the first phase of its permanent temple on Chino Hills Parkway at Carbon Canyon Road/Rustic Drive and the Coptic Orthodox Church for the first phase of its church on Peyton Drive, north of Morningfield Drive.
