All family members should be considered when home improvements are being planned, especially the youngest household residents who may not be responsible enough to avoid accidents and injuries.
According to a recent Vital Signs report from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, accidental injuries are a leading cause of death among the country’s youth with one fatality occurring every hour from something entirely preventable.
The CDC notes that the leading causes of child injury include suffocation, drowning, poisoning, fires, and falls.
More can be done to keep children safe, and many strategies start at home.
•Install security systems. A security system can be just as effective at keeping little ones inside as it is at keeping unwanted guests outside.
Alarms can be set to sound anytime a window or door is breached, which can deter curious children from trying to leave the house without permission.
Pair the alarm system with secure locks and high latches that can also stop children in their tracks.
•Remove fall hazards. Safety devices installed on windows that are above ground level can keep children safe.
Stair rails should be secure and in good working order. Temporary gates can block kids from getting on stairways.
Improve lighting around staircases to help children and adults avoid falls, and remove any obstacles.
•Anchor heavy furniture. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission warns that unanchored televisions and top-heavy furniture can tip over onto children and cause severe injuries and even death. Everyday furniture can be tempting to climb; therefore, using anchors to secure furniture to walls for security is a must.
•Install locking cabinets. Locking cabinets can keep medications, household chemicals, home improvement paints and solvents, and other potential poisons out of reach.
Erect fencing around pools and yards Install fencing around pools to keep children from wandering close to the water’s edge.
Towns and cities may require certain fence heights or self-latching gates to keep little ones safe.
Young children should never be left to their own devices around any source of water, whether it’s a pool, tub or toilet.
•Test and replace smoke alarms. Smoke and carbon monoxide detectors are only useful if they are functional.
Homeowners should inspect such devices regularly to ensure proper operation and promptly replace old or faulty detectors to improve safety.
