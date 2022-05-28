New homes are attracting families to The Preserve, a 5,226-acre community in southeast Chino developed by the Lewis Group of Companies, which continues to expand with new housing communities, amenities, and surrounding industrial buildings.
The Preserve includes 5,129 housing units and is planned to have 11,725 units at buildout, according to City Planner Warren Morelion. Mr. Morelion said buildout is expected within the next 15 to 20 years, depending on the economy.
Mr. Morelion said 213 residential units have been built and occupied since August 2021 and 531 units are either in plan-check or have been issued building permits.
Approximately 32 industrial buildings have been built since last August and seven more buildings are planned for buildout, he said.
A K-8 school, a 1.77-acre library, a 1.84-acre community center, a 9.75-acre park, and a 209-unit rental community have been master planned for The Preserve to be located south of Market Street and north of Legacy Park Street, between Main Street and East Preserve Loop. It is located directly south of the future Stater Bros. The park will include a sports court, playground, dog park, picnic area, walking trail, and an outdoor stage.
Randall Lewis, of Lewis Group of Companies, said the conceptual design of the park has begun and will be the first facility to be constructed within the master plan. Mr. Lewis said there are no definitive schedules for construction of the community center and library at this time.
The K-8 school will be the second school in The Preserve. Cal Aero Preserve Academy, which opened in 2009, has exceeded its capacity.
According to a timeline on the Chino Valley School District website, school construction is expected to begin in November with an estimated completion date of 2024. The school will be located on East Preserve Loop at Market Street, south of Pine Avenue.
Mr. Lewis said the school will benefit Preserve residents with young children and families planning for children. Half of The Preserve community has school-aged children, he said.
“The market at The Preserve remains very strong for home sales and rentals,” Mr. Lewis said. “This a very exciting time to see where The Preserve is going.”
Voyage by Lennar, Driftstone by KB Homes, and Greenway by Century Communities are among some of the communities that are under construction, he said.
The Preserve attracts a wide variety of buyers and renters including singles, couples, families, and retirees who are looking for value compared to high-cost areas. A rich lifestyle is provided with parks, trails, and clubhouses, Mr. Lewis said.
A 505,000 square-foot FedEx Ground Facility was constructed in June 2021 at 15020 Flight Ave., east of the Chino Airport, on 74 acres of former dairyland, and employs more than 1,300 people. The In-N-Out Distribution Center, located at 16000 Quality Way south of the Chino Airport, is a 284,996-square-foot distribution center and processing building under construction. The center will include storage and processing of beef burger patties, storage of produce and restaurant supplies, as well as employee office space, and other administrative functions.
Mr. Morelion said In-N-Out officials estimate the project will be completed by March 2023.
A 46,000-square-foot Stater Bros. market is anticipated to begin construction this summer at the new Town Center at The Preserve at Pine Avenue and Main Street. Opening is planned in late winter 2023.
A gas station with a 7-Eleven is planned for a 10.5-acre industrial site on Kimball and Hellman avenues, Mr. Morelion said. “We know they’re coming but we don’t know when,” he added.
