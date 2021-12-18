Favorite Eats And Drinks
American Cuisine
Winner
The Doodle, 12940 Central Ave., Chino, 91710, (909) 628-2921, www.cockadoodlerestaurant.com
Runner-up
Riverside Grill, 5258 Riverside Drive, Chino, 91710, (909) 627-4144, www.riversidegrillchino.com
Bakery-Dessert
Winner
Nothing Bundt Cakes, 4200 Chino Hills Pkwy., 91709, Suite 395, Chino Hills, 91709, (909) 393-4622, www.nothingbundtcakes.com
Runner-up
Baked Desert Bar, 13855 City Center Drive Suite 3010, Chino Hills, 91709, (909) 591-3646, www.bakeddessertbar.com
Bar & Grill
Winner
Roscoe’s Famous Deli, 14700 Pipeline Ave., Chino Hills, 91709, (909) 597-3304, www.roscoeschinohills.net
Runner-up
Yard House, 13881 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills, 91709, (909) 590-9424, www.yardhouse.com
BBQ
Winner
Joey’s BBQ, 3689 Riverside Drive, Chino, 91710, (909) 628-1231, www.joeysbbq.com
Runner- up
Lucille’s Smokehouse BBQ, 4611 Chino Hills Pkwy., Chino Hills, 91709, (800) 510-3663, www.lucillesbbq.com
Breakfast
Winner
Flo’s, 5650 Riverside Drive, Chino, 91710, (909) 628-0818, www.floscafes.com
Runner-up
Bravo Burger, 14698 Pipeline Ave., Chino Hills, 91709, (909) 393-5595
Caterer
Winner
Cannataro’s Italian Restaurant, 12345 Mountain Ave., Chino, 91710, (909) 590-7960, www.cannataros.com
Runner-up
Joey’s BBQ, 3689 Riverside Drive, Chino, 91710, (909) 628-1231, www.joeysbbq.com
Cheeseburger
Winner
Super Chili Burgers, 6090 Riverside Drive, Chino, 91710, (909) 628-1714
Runner-up
In-N-Out, 2235 Mountain Ave., Ontario, 91761, (800) 786-1000, www.locations.in-n-out.com/21
Chinese
Winner
Magic Wok, 12029 Central Ave., Chino, 91710, (909) 628-1377, www.magicwok.com
Runner-up
Panda Express, 1160 E. Philadelphia St., Ontario, 91761, (909) 947-0414, www.pandaexpress.com
Coffee Shop
Winner
Flo’s, 5650 Riverside Drive, Chino, 91710, (909) 628-0818, www.floscafes.com
Runner-up
Platform 909, 15870 Soquel Canyon Pkwy., Suite M, Chino Hills, 91709, (909)306-7675
Deli
Winner
Roscoes Famous Deli, 14700 Pipeline Ave., Chino Hills, 91709, (909) 597-3304, www.roscoeschinohills.com
Runner-up
Hottinger Family Meats, 5437 Chino Ave., Chino, 91710, (909) 628-2568, www.hottingerfamilymeats.com
Dinner
Winner
Wood Ranch BBQ Grill, 3335 Grand Ave., Chino Hills, 91709, (909) 203-5500, www.woodranch.com
Runner-up
Centro Basco, 13432 Central Ave., Chino, 91710, (909) 628-9014, www.centrobasco.net
Hamburger
Winner
In-N-Out, 3927 Grand Ave., Chino, 91710, (800) 786-1000, www.locations.in-n-out.com/21
Runner-up
The Habit Burger Grill, 4200 Chino Hills Pkwy., Chino Hills, 91709, (909) 597-3344, www.habitburger.com
Ice Cream
Winner
Baskin Robbins, 12192 Central Ave., Chino, 91710, (909) 627-8347, www.baskinrobbins.com
Runner-up
Cold Stone Creamery, 13065 Peyton Drive, Suite C, Chino Hills, 91709, (909) 902-0015, www.coldstonecreamery.com
Indian Cuisine
Winner
Tamarind Restaurant & Catering, 4047 Grand Ave., Suite D, Chino, 91710, (909) 364-9141, www.tamarindrestaurantchino.com
Italian
Winner
Cannataro’s Italian Restaurant, 12345 Mountain Ave., Chino, 91710, (909) 590-7960, www.cannataros.com
Runner-up
New York Pizzeria, 12431 Central Ave., Chino, 91710, (909) 627-8883, www.newyorkpizzeriachino.com
Japanese
Winner
Ojiya, 4183 Chino Hills Pkwy., Suite J & K, Chino Hills, 91709, (909) 606-8638, www.ojiyausa.com
Runner-up
Wabi Sabi Teppan Steak House, 4029 Grand Ave., Suite A, Chino, 91710, (909) 613-5888, www.wabisabichino.com
Juice Bar
Winner
Juice it Up, 3908 Grand Ave., Suite C, Chino, 91710, (909) 343-5649, www.juiceit up.com/chinospectrum
Runner-up
Nekter Juice Bar, 15855 Soquel Canyon Pkwy., Chino Hills, 91709, (909) 315-6676, www.locations.nekterjuice bar.com
Korean
Winner
Gen Korean BBQ House, 3370 Grand Ave., Chino Hills, 91709, (909) 517-9205, www.genkoreanbbq.com/chinohills
Runner-up
Wand Cho Korean BBQ, 3911 Grand Ave., Chino, 91710, (909) 627-5555, www.wangchobbq.com
Lunch
Winner
The Doodle, 12940 Central Ave., Chino, 91710, (909) 628-2921, www.cockadoodlerestaurant.com
Runner-up
Los Portales Mexican Grill & Seafood, 12542 Central Ave., Chino, 91710, (909) 548-6660, www.losportalesmexicangrill.com
Happy Hour
Winner
Yard House, 13881 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills, 91709, (909) 590-9424, www.yardhouse.com
Runner-up
Lucille’s Smokehouse BBQ, 4611 Chino Hills Pkwy., Chino Hills, 91709, (909) 597-1227, www.lucillesbbq.com
Mexican
Winner
Los Portales Mexican Grill & Seafood, 12542 Central Ave., Chino, 91710, (909) 548-6660, www.losportalesmexicangrill.com
Runner-up
Casa Sanchez, 2264 S. Mountain Ave., Ontario, 91762, (909) 983-2826, www.casasanchezontario.com
Micro-Brewery
Winner
Luchador Brewing Company, 15941 Pomona Rincon Road, Suite 100, Chino Hills, 91709, (909) 315-8206, www.Luchadorbrew.com
Outdoor Dining
Winner
Riverside Grill, 5258 Riverside Drive, Chino, 91710, (909) 627-4144, www.riversidegrillchino.com
Runner-up
Papachino’s Grill & Greens, 14501 Ramona Ave., Chino, 91710, (909) 393-9904, www.papachino.com
Pizza
Winner
New York Pizzeria, 12431 Central Ave., Chino, 91710, (909) 627-8883, www.newy orkpizzeriachino.com
Runner-up
Chino Hills Pizza Co., 14550 Pipeline Ave., Chino, 91710, (909) 597-1477, www.chinohillspizzaco.net
Poki
Winner
Ichi Poki, 4021 Grand Ave., Suite A, Chino, 91710, (909) 364-9666, www.ichipoki.com
Runner-up
Poke Delight, 4525 Chino Hills Pkwy. Suite C, Chino Hills, 91709, (909) 606-7651, www.pokedelight.com
Seafood
Winner
Papachino’s Grill & Greens, 14501 Ramona Ave., Chino, 91710, (909) 393-9904, www.papachino.com
Runner-up
El Pescador, 2322 S. Mountain Ave., Ontario, 91762, (909) 467-0800, www.elpes cadorrestaurants.com
Sandwich
Winner
Hottinger Family Meats, 5437 Chino Ave., Chino, 91710, (909) 628-2568, www.hottingerfamilymeats.com
Runner-up
Tummy Stuffer, 5530 Schaefer Ave. Suite C, Chino, 91710, (909) 628-6882
Sports Bar
Winner
Roscoes Famous Deli, 14700 Pipeline Ave., Chino Hills, 91709, (909) 597-3304, www.roscoeschinohills.com
Runner-up
Yard House, 13881 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills, 91709, (909) 590-9424, www.yardhouse.com
Steak House
Winner
Lucille’s Smokehouse BBQ, 4611 Chino Hills Pkwy., Chino Hills, 91709, (909) 597-1227, www.lucillesbbq.com
Runner-up
Wood Ranch BBQ Grill, 3335 Grand Ave., Chino Hills, 91709, (909) 203-5500, www.woodranch.com
Sushi
Winner
Tomo 7, 4200 Chino Hills Pkwy., Suite 870, Chino Hills, 91709, (909) 606-7866, www.tomo7sushich.com
Runner-up
Tokyo Roll and Noodle, 2593 Chino Hills Pkwy. Suite E, Chino Hills, 91709, (909) 393-1073, www.tokyorollch.com
Tacos
Winner
Senor Baja, 5250 Philadelphia St., Suite P, Chino, 91710, (909) 590-7664
Runner-up
Taco Bell, 2201 S. Mountain Ave., Ontario, 91762, (909) 295-3580, www.tacobell.com
Thai Food
Winner
Thai BBQ, 2911 Chino Ave., Chino Hills, 91709, (909) 590-1009
Runner-up
California Thai Kitchen, 5500 Schaefer Ave., Chino, 91710, (909) 342-6164, www.californiathaikitchen.com
Yogurt
Winner
Yogurtland, 4505 Chino Hills Pkwy., Suite D, Chino Hills, 91709, (909) 597-4961, www.yogurt-land.com
Runner-up
Joghurt, 4110 Edison Ave., Suite 101, Chino, 91710, (909) 590-5408
Favorite Schools
Adult School
Winner
Chino Valley Adult School, 12970 Third St., Chino, 91710, (909) 627-9613, www.chino.k12.ca.us/Domain/1935
College
Winner
Chaffey College, 5897 College Park Ave., Chino, 91710, (909) 652-8000, www.chaffey.edu
Runner-up
Mt. San Antonio College, 1100 N. Grand Ave., Walnut, 91789, (909) 274-7500, www.mtsac.edu
Day Care Center
Winner
Good Earth Montessori School, 2593 Chino Hills Parkway., Suite A, Chino Hills, 91709, (909) 393-0998 www.goodearthmontessorischool.com
Runner-up
Kiddie Academy, 15861 Pomona Rincon Road, Chino Hills, 91709, (909) 529-6661, www.kiddieacademy.com
Elementary
Winner
Loving Savior of the Hills Lutheran School, 14816 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills, 91709, (909) 597-2948, www.lovingsavior.org
Runner-up
Gerald F. Litel Elementary School, 3425 Eucalyptus Ave., Chino Hills, 91709, (909) 591-1336, www.chino.k12.ca.us/Domain/17
Jr High
Winner
Magnolia Junior High, 13150 Mountain Ave., Chino, 91710, (909) 627-9263, www.chino.k12.ca.us
Runner-up
Canyon Hills Junior High, 2500 Madrugada Drive, Chino Hills, 91709, (909) 464-9938, www.chino.k12.ca.us/CanyonHills
High School
Winner
Chino High School, 5472 Park Place, Chino, 91710, (909) 627-7351, www.chino.k12.ca.us/Domain/37
Runner-up
Ruben S. Ayala High School, 14255 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills, 91709, (909) 627-3584, www.chino.k12.ca.us/Domain/40
Preschool
Winner
Loving Savior of the Hills Lutheran Pre-School, 14816 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills, 91709, (909) 597-2948, www.lovingsavior.org
Runner-up
CrossPoint Children’s Center, 6950 Edison Ave., Chino, 91710, (909) 902-1154, www.crosspointpreschool.org
Technical Training
Winner
Baldy View ROP, 1501 S. Bon View Ave., Ontario, 91761, (909) 947-3400, www.nces.ed.gov
Runner-up
Code Ninjas, 2550 S. Archibald Ave. Suite D-E, Ontario, 91761, (909) 947-2633, www.codeninjas.com
Favorite Arts & Entertainment
Golf Course
Winner
Los Serranos Country Club, 15656 Yorba Ave., Chino Hills, 91709, (909) 597-1769, www.losserranoscountryclub.com
Runner-up
El Prado Golf Course, 6555 Pine Ave., Chino, 91708, (909) 597-1751, www.elpradogolfcourse.com
Kids Fun Zone
Winner
Chuck E Cheese, 5250 Philadelphia St., Suite K, Chino, 91710, (909) 591-4430, www.chuckecheese.com
Runner up
Infuzion Zone, 4200 Chino Hills Pkwy., Suite 400, Chino Hills, 91709, (909) 359-4499, www.infuzionzone.com
Live Theatre
Winner
Chino Community Children’s Theater, 13123 Seventh St., Chino, 91710, (909) 590-1149, www.sites.google.com/view/chinocommunity theatre/home
Movie Theatre
Winner
Harkins Theatres, 3070 Chino Ave., Chino Hills, 91709, (909) 627-8010, www.harkins.com
Favorite Shopping
Auto Dealership
Winner
Chino Hills Ford, 4480 Chino Hills Pkwy., Chino, 91710, (909) 413-6399, www.chinohillsford.com
Runner-up
MK Smith Chevrolet, 12845 Central Ave., Chino, 91710, (909) 743-5697, www.mksmithchevrolet.com
Favorite Health & Fitness
Accupuntcutre
Winner
Total Care Wellness, 13768 Roswell Ave., Suite 206, Chino, 91710, (909) 628-8820 www.totalcarewellness.com
Runner-up
Dr. Kelly Mai, 12801 Mountain Ave. Suite B, Chino, 91710 (909) 464-8585, www.chinochiropracticacupunc ture.com
Bike Shop
Winner
Incycle Bicycles, 12345 Mountain Ave., Chino, 91710, (909) 590-3515, www.incycle.com
Runner-up
Jax Bicycle Center, 13890 Peyton Drive., Suite A, Chino Hills, 91709, (909) 287-7790, www.jaxbicycles.com
Butcher
Winner
Hottinger Family Meats, 5437 Chino Ave., Chino, 91710, (909) 628-2568, www.hottingerfamilymeats.com
Runner-up
Stater Bros. Market, 6989 Schaefer Ave., Chino, 91710, (909) 627-6665, www.staterbros.com
Florist
Winner
Chino Florist & Gifts, 12968 Central Ave., Chino, 91710, (909) 325-2248, www.chinofloristandgifts.com
Runner-up
Town Square Florist, 4246 Riverside Drive, Chino, 91710, (909) 591-3909, www.townsquareflorist.com
Grocery Store
Winner
Stater Bros. Market, 6989 Schaefer Ave., Chino, 91710, (909) 627-6665, www.stater bros.com
Runner-up
Stater Bros. Market, 14250 Chino Hills Pkwy., Chino Hills, 91709, (909) 591-5405, www.staterbros.com
Liquor Store
Winner
BevMo!, 4037 Grand Ave., Chino, 91710, (909) 627-4999, www.bevmo.com
Runner-up
Party House Liquor, 4060 Chino Hills Pkwy., Chino Hills, 91709, (909) 597-1759,
Music Shops
Winner
KYR Music, 14560 Pipeline Ave., Chino, 91710, (909) 597-0750, www.kyrmusic.com
Runner-up
Music N Smart, 3991 Grand Ave., Suite C, Chino, 91710, (909) 591-5308, www.musicnsmart.com
Tire Store
Winner
America’s Tires, 13141 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills, 91709, (909) 548-6707, www.americastire.com
Runner-up
Costco Wholesale, 13111 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills, 91709, (909) 464-2900, www.costco.com
Garden Shop/Nursery
Winner
O.F. Wolfinbarger Landscape Materials, 5675 Francis Ave., Chino, 91710, (909) 627-7481, www.ofwolfinbargerinc.com
Runner-up
Moon Valley Nurseries, 5211 Edison Ave., Chino CA 91710, (909) 325-4024, www.moonvalleynurseries.com
Assisted Living
Winner:
Oakmont of Chino Hills, 14837 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills, 91709, (909) 606-3010 www.oakmontofchinohills.com
Runner-up
Pacifica Senior Living Hillsborough, 6500 Butterfield Ranch Road, Chino Hills, 91709, (909) 610-8665, www.pacificaseniorliving.com
Boot Camp
Winner
Drench Fitness, 14527 Ramona Ave., Chino, 91710, (714) 309-7743, www.drenchfitnesstraining.com
Chiropractor
Winner
Martin Chiropractic, 13801 Roswell Ave., Suite F, Chino, 91710, (909) 591-2525, www.chinochiropractor.com
Runner-up
Peterson Family Chiropractic, 15911 Pomona Rincon Road, Suite 140, Chino Hills, 91709, (909) 248-1155, www.petersonfamilychiropractic.com
Dance Studio
Winner
The Dellos Dance Connection, 14830 Central Ave., Chino, 91710, (909) 597-9370, www.dellosdance.com
Runner-up
Talent Factory, 13613 12th St., Suite A, Chino, 91710, (909) 591-1212, www.talentfactorydancestudio.com
Day Spa
Winner
Style Nails, 5606 Riverside Drive, Chino, 91710, (909) 590-8808
Runner-up
Massage Envy, 3825 Grand Ave., Suite B, Chino, 91710, (909) 573-0200, www.massageenvy.com
Dentist
Winner
Fabozzi Dental, 4020-A Chino Hills Pkwy. Suite A, Chino Hills, 91709, (909) 597-4711, www.fabozziden tal.com
Runner-up
The Dental Office on Soquel Canyon, 15850 Soquel Canyon Pkwy., Suite A, Chino Hills, 91709, (909) 375-0133, www.thedentalofficeonsoquelcanyon.com
Doctor
Winner
Dr. Tat, 5450 Jefferson Ave., Suite 1, Chino, 91710, (909) 219-9804, www.drtat.com
Runner-up
Dr. Sotara Manalo, D.O. 5253 Riverside Drive, Chino 91710, (909) 464-2845, www.sotaramanalodo.com
Health Food Store
Winner
Clark’s Nutrition & Natural Foods Market, 12835 Mountain Ave., Chino, 91710, (909) 993-9200, www.clarksnutrition.com
Runner-up
Sprouts, 3630 Grand Ave., Chino Hills, 91709, (909) 548-0440, www.sprouts.com
Gym
Winner
24 Hour Fitness, 12155 Central Ave., Chino, 91710, (909) 590-4454, www.24hourfitness.com
Runner-up
24 HourFitness, 4200 Chino Hills Pkwy., Suite 780, Chino Hills, 91709, (909) 393-0724, www.24hourfitness.com
Hospital
Winner
Chino Valley Medical Center, 5451 Walnut Ave., Chino, 91710, (909) 464-8600, www.cvmc.com
Runner-up
Casa Colina Hospital & Centers, 255 E. Bonita Ave., Pomona, 91767, (909) 596-7733, www.casacolina.org
Medical Office
Winner
Pomona Valley Health Centers, 3110 Chino Ave, Chino Hills, 91709, (909) 630-7888, www.mypvhc.com
Runner-up
Kaiser, 3750 Grand Ave, Chino, 91710, (833) 574-2273, www.kaiserpermanente.org
Optometry
Winner
Inland Family Optometry, 5250 Philadelphia St., Suite D, Chino, 91710, (909) 628-1226, www.inlandfamilyvision.com
Runner-up
Crum Optometric Group, 2581 Chino Hills Pkwy, Chino Hills, 91709, (909) 393-8378, www.drjoncrum.com
Pharmacy
Winner
Chino Hills Professional Pharmacy, 2140 Grand Ave., Suite130, Chino Hills, 91709, (909) 364-9244, www.chino hillsprofessionalpharmacy.com
Runner-up
CVS Pharmacy, 3290 Chino Hills Pkwy, Chino Hills, 91709, (909) 597-3898, www.cvs.com
Physical Therapy
Winner
Empower Physical Therapy and Wellness, 15944 Los Serranos Country Club Drive., Suite 250, Chino Hills, 91709, (909) 907-0805, www.empowerptwellness.com
Runner-up
Central Care Physical Therapy, 4541 Philadelphia St., Suite C-103, Chino, 91710, (909) 590-7997, www.centralcarept.com
Pilates Studio
Winner
Club Pilates, 13920 City Center Drive, Suite 4010, Chino Hills, 91709, (909) 529-1041, www.clubpilates.com
Urgent Care
Winner
Pomona Valley Health Centers, 3110 Chino Ave., Chino Hills, 91709, (909) 630-7888, www.mypvhc.com
Runner-up
Chino Valley Medical Center, 5451 Walnut Ave., Chino, 91710, (909) 464-8600, www.cvmc.com
Weight Loss Center
Winner
Chino Hills Medical Weight Control, 14504 Pipeline Ave., Chino, 91710, (909) 606-1800, www.medicalweight controls.com
Runner-up
Weight Watchers, 3935 Grand Ave., Suite 2, Chino, 91710, (800) 651-6000 www.weightwatchers.com
Yoga Studio
Winner
Yogabody Studio, 14677 Ramona Ave., Chino, 91710, (909) 247-1921, www.yogabodystudios.com
Runner-up
Yogasix, 13925 City Center Drive, Suite 2013, Chino Hills, 91709, (909) 789-1111, www.yogasix.com/chino-hills
Favorite Services
Air Conditioning /Heating
Winner
Metz Air Control, 13784 Monte Vista Ave., Chino, 91710, (909) 614-4125, www.metzaircontrol.com
Runner-up
Steve’s Air Conditioning/Heating and Plumbing, 665 N. Central Ave., Upland, 91786,
(909) 985-5254, www.stevesair.com
Auto Body Shop
Winner
Cherry Auto Body, 13634 Central Ave., Chino, 91710, (909) 591-7481, www.cherryautobody.com
Runner-up
Dale Bright’s Auto Service, 5180 “G” Street, Chino, 91710, (909) 628-0600
Auto Repair
Winner
A-Tech Automotive, 12512 Central Ave., Chino, 91710, (909) 590-0123
Runner-up
Dale Bright’s Auto Service, 5180 “G” Street, Chino, 91710, (909) 628-0600
Bank
Winner
Chino Commercial Bank, 14245 Pipeline Ave., Chino, 91710, (909) 393-8880, www.chinocommercialbank.com
Runner-up
Citizen’s Business Bank, 12808 Central Ave., Chino, 91710, (909) 627-7316, www.cbbank.
Barber Shop
Winner
Bill’s Barber Shop, 5662 Riverside Drive, Chino, 91710, (909) 306-7190
Runner-up
Chino Hills Barber, 4200 Chino Hills Pkwy., Suite 365, Chino Hills, 91709, (909) 606-4002
Car Wash
Winner
Chino Hills Car Wash, 14694 Pipeline Ave., Chino Hills, 91709, (909) 597-1726
Runner-up
Soft Touch Car Wash, 5246 Riverside Drive, Chino, 91710, (909) 628-9407
Dry Cleaners
Winner
All-Star Cleaners, 6939 Schaefer Ave., Suite F, Chino, 91710, (909) 902-9393, www.allstardrycleaner.com
Runner-up
California Dry Cleaners, 6180 Riverside Drive, Suite E, Chino, 91710, (909) 591-4328
Escrow Company
Winner
Inland Empire Escrow, 12794 Central Ave., Chino, 91710, (909) 591-9387, www.inlandempireescrow.com
Eyebrow Threading
Winner
Ziba Beauty Eyebrow Threading, 3560 Grand Ave., Suite A, Chino Hills, 91709, (909) 396-9090, www.ziba beauty.com/studios/chino -hills
Runner-up
Kaya Beauty & Threading Studio, 3817 Grand Ave., Suite B, Chino, 91710, (909) 627-2011
Eyelash Extension
Winner
Sugar Blossom Lashes, 13920 City Center Drive, Suite 4045, Chino Hills, 91709, (909) 671-9574, www.sugarblossomlashes.com
Hair Salon
Winner
Hair Now by Roger Vera, 3560 Grand Ave., Chino Hills, 91709, (909) 524-7144
Runner-up
Fantastic Sams, 6939 Schaefer Ave., Suite G, Chino, 91710, (909) 591-8700, www.fantasticsams.com
Insurance Company
Winner
Good and Associates Insurance Services, 3811 Schaefer Ave., Suite F, Chino, 91710, (909) 613-0056, www.goodhealthquotes.com
Runner-up
AAA - Automotive Club of Southern California, 5402 Philadelphia St., Suite A, Chino, 91710, (909) 591-9451, www.aaa.com
Law Firm
Winner
Madrid Law Firm, 12612 Central Ave., Chino, 91710, (909) 628-0068, www.ma dridlawfirm.com
Martial Arts
Winner
US Taekwondo, 15938 Los Serranos Country Club Drive, Suite A, Chino Hills, 91709, (909) 597-4000
Mortuary
Winner
Funeraria Del Angel Chino, 13002 Central Ave., Chino, 91710, (909) 628-2329, www.dignitymemorial.com
Runner-up
Todd Memorial Chapel, 570 N. Garey Ave., Pomona, 91767, (909) 622-1217, www.toddmemorialchapel.com
Nail Salon
Winner
Happy Nails and Spa, 3809 Grand Ave., Suite A, Chino, 91710, (909) 464-0330, www.happynails.com
Runner-up
Style Nails, 5606 Riverside Drive, Chino, 91710, (909) 590-8808
Notary
Winner
Parkway Postal, 4195 Chino Hills Pkwy., Chino Hills, 91709, (909) 597-7744, www.parkwaypostal.com
Runner-up
Postal Centers +, 12403 Central Ave., Chino, 91710, (909) 591-3925, www.postalcenterschino.com
Oil Change
Winner
Chino Tire and Muffler, 13552 Central Ave., Suite C, Chino, 91710, (909) 628-7115
Runner-up
The Care Shop, 5216 Bell Court, Chino, 91710, (909) 364-0444, www.thecareshop.com
Pack & Ship Center
Winner
Parkway Postal, 4195 Chino Hills Pkwy., Chino Hills, 91709, (909) 597-7744, www.parkwaypostal.com
Runner-up
Postal Centers +, 12403 Central Ave., Chino, 91710, (909) 591-3925, www.postalcenterschino.com
Pet Grooming
Winner
Chino’s Caring Kennel, 3890 Walnut Ave., Chino, 91710, (909) 627-2212, www.chinoscaringkennel.com
Runner-up
Club Mutt, 14600 Pipeline Ave., Chino, 91710, (909) 597-8897, www.clubmutt.com
Pet-Clinic/Hospital
Winner
Chino Veterinary Hospital, 12578 Central Ave., Chino, 91710, (909) 628-5155
Runner-up
Chino Hills Animal Hospital & Pet Resort, 3415 Chino Ave., Chino, 91710, (909) 591-1805, www.chinohillsanimalhospital.com
Pet Kennel
Winner
Chino’s Caring Kennel, 3890 Walnut Ave., Chino, 91710, (909) 627-2212, www.chinoscaringkennel.com
Runner-up
Chino Hills Animal Hospital & Pet Resort, 3415 Chino Ave., Chino, 91710, (909) 591-1805, www.chinohillsanimalhospital.com
Plumber
Winner
Sweetwater Plumbing, 4667 Holt Blvd., Montclair, 91763, (909) 815-3251, www.sweetwaterplumb ing24-7.com
Real Estate Agent
Winner
John & Jack Team, King Realty Group, 14726 Ramona Ave., Suite 201, Chino 91710, (909) 374-6320, www.91709jack.com
Runner-up
Patrick Wood, Help U Sell Prestige Properties, 4200 Chino Hills Pkwy, Suite 385, Chino Hills, 91709, (909) 597-5252, www.prestigeproperties.helpusell.com
Real Estate Office
Winner
Help-U-Sell Prestige Properties, 4200 Chino Hills Parkway, Suite 385, Chino Hills, 91709, (909) 597-5252, www.prestigeproperties.helpusell.com
Runner-up
King Real Estate, 14726 Ramona Ave., Suite 201, Chino, 91710, (909) 203-5800, www.myrealestateking.com
Self Storage
Winner
Chino Self Storage, 15950 Euclid Ave., Chino, 91708, (909) 614-4907, www.ChinoValleySelfStorage.net
Runner-up
Chino Hills Self Storage, 15315 Red Barn Court, Chino Hills, 91709, (909) 342-6384, www.ChinoHillsSelfStorage.net
Smog Check
Station
Winner
US Smog, 14452 Pipeline Ave., Chino, 91710, (909) 590-0202, www.ussmog.com
Runner-up
Econo Lube N’ Tune & Brakes, 14688 Pipeline Ave., Suite A, Chino Hills, 91709, (909) 334-2940, www.econolube.com
Tax Preperation
Winner
H & R Block, 5690 Schaefer Ave., Suite H, Chino, 91710, (909) 627-7007, www.hrblock.com
Runner-up
Chino Tax Service, 4091 Riverside Drive, Suite 102, Chino, 91710, (909) 628-8377, www.chinotax.com
Window/Door Installation
Winner
The Window Guys, 2033 Cecilia Circle, Corona, 92881, (951) 273-9055, www.thewindowguys.com
Worship Place
Winner
Calvary Chapel Chino Hills, 4201 Eucalyptus Ave., Chino, 91710, (909) 393-7100, www.calvarycch.org
Runner-up
Chino Valley Community Church, 14601 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills, 91709, (909) 606-4848, www.cvcchurch.org
