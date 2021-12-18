Favorite Eats And Drinks

American Cuisine 

Winner 

The Doodle, 12940 Central Ave., Chino, 91710, (909) 628-2921, www.cockadoodlerestaurant.com

Runner-up

Riverside Grill, 5258 Riverside Drive, Chino, 91710, (909) 627-4144, www.riversidegrillchino.com 

 

Bakery-Dessert 

Winner

Nothing Bundt Cakes, 4200 Chino Hills Pkwy., 91709, Suite 395, Chino Hills, 91709, (909) 393-4622, www.nothingbundtcakes.com

Runner-up 

Baked Desert Bar, 13855 City Center Drive Suite 3010, Chino Hills, 91709, (909) 591-3646, www.bakeddessertbar.com

 

Bar & Grill        

Winner

Roscoe’s Famous Deli, 14700 Pipeline Ave., Chino Hills, 91709, (909) 597-3304, www.roscoeschinohills.net

Runner-up

Yard House, 13881 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills, 91709, (909) 590-9424, www.yardhouse.com

 

BBQ                     

Winner

Joey’s BBQ, 3689 Riverside Drive, Chino, 91710, (909) 628-1231, www.joeysbbq.com

Runner- up

Lucille’s Smokehouse BBQ, 4611 Chino Hills Pkwy., Chino Hills, 91709, (800) 510-3663, www.lucillesbbq.com

 

Breakfast 

Winner

Flo’s, 5650 Riverside Drive, Chino, 91710, (909) 628-0818, www.floscafes.com 

Runner-up

Bravo Burger, 14698 Pipeline Ave., Chino Hills, 91709, (909) 393-5595

 

Caterer 

Winner 

Cannataro’s Italian Restaurant, 12345 Mountain Ave., Chino, 91710, (909) 590-7960, www.cannataros.com

Runner-up

Joey’s BBQ, 3689 Riverside Drive, Chino, 91710, (909) 628-1231, www.joeysbbq.com

 

Cheeseburger

Winner

Super Chili Burgers, 6090 Riverside Drive, Chino, 91710, (909) 628-1714

Runner-up

In-N-Out, 2235 Mountain Ave., Ontario, 91761, (800) 786-1000, www.locations.in-n-out.com/21

 

Chinese

Winner

Magic Wok, 12029 Central Ave., Chino, 91710, (909) 628-1377, www.magicwok.com

Runner-up

Panda Express, 1160 E. Philadelphia St., Ontario, 91761, (909) 947-0414, www.pandaexpress.com

 

Coffee Shop 

Winner

Flo’s, 5650 Riverside Drive, Chino, 91710, (909) 628-0818, www.floscafes.com

Runner-up

Platform 909, 15870 Soquel Canyon Pkwy., Suite M, Chino Hills, 91709, (909)306-7675

 

Deli

Winner

Roscoes Famous Deli, 14700 Pipeline Ave., Chino Hills, 91709, (909) 597-3304, www.roscoeschinohills.com

Runner-up

Hottinger Family Meats, 5437 Chino Ave., Chino, 91710, (909) 628-2568, www.hottingerfamilymeats.com

 

Dinner 

Winner

Wood Ranch BBQ Grill, 3335 Grand Ave., Chino Hills, 91709, (909) 203-5500, www.woodranch.com

Runner-up

Centro Basco, 13432 Central Ave., Chino, 91710, (909) 628-9014, www.centrobasco.net

Hamburger

Winner

In-N-Out, 3927 Grand Ave., Chino, 91710, (800) 786-1000, www.locations.in-n-out.com/21

Runner-up

The Habit Burger Grill, 4200 Chino Hills Pkwy., Chino Hills, 91709, (909) 597-3344, www.habitburger.com

 

Ice Cream

Winner 

Baskin Robbins, 12192 Central Ave., Chino, 91710, (909) 627-8347, www.baskinrobbins.com

Runner-up

Cold Stone Creamery, 13065 Peyton Drive, Suite C, Chino Hills, 91709, (909) 902-0015, www.coldstonecreamery.com

 

Indian Cuisine

Winner

Tamarind Restaurant & Catering, 4047 Grand Ave., Suite D, Chino, 91710, (909) 364-9141, www.tamarindrestaurantchino.com

 

Italian

Winner

Cannataro’s Italian Restaurant, 12345 Mountain Ave., Chino, 91710, (909) 590-7960, www.cannataros.com

Runner-up

New York Pizzeria, 12431 Central Ave., Chino, 91710, (909) 627-8883, www.newyorkpizzeriachino.com

 

Japanese 

Winner

Ojiya, 4183 Chino Hills Pkwy., Suite J & K, Chino Hills, 91709, (909) 606-8638, www.ojiyausa.com

Runner-up

Wabi Sabi Teppan Steak House, 4029 Grand Ave., Suite A, Chino, 91710, (909) 613-5888, www.wabisabichino.com

 

Juice Bar

Winner

Juice it Up, 3908 Grand Ave., Suite C, Chino, 91710, (909) 343-5649, www.juiceit up.com/chinospectrum

Runner-up

Nekter Juice Bar, 15855 Soquel Canyon Pkwy., Chino Hills, 91709, (909) 315-6676, www.locations.nekterjuice bar.com

Korean 

Winner

Gen Korean BBQ House, 3370 Grand Ave., Chino Hills, 91709, (909) 517-9205, www.genkoreanbbq.com/chinohills

Runner-up

Wand Cho Korean BBQ, 3911 Grand Ave., Chino, 91710, (909) 627-5555, www.wangchobbq.com

 

Lunch

Winner

The Doodle, 12940 Central Ave., Chino, 91710, (909) 628-2921, www.cockadoodlerestaurant.com

Runner-up

Los Portales Mexican Grill & Seafood, 12542 Central Ave., Chino, 91710, (909) 548-6660, www.losportalesmexicangrill.com

 

Happy Hour 

Winner

Yard House, 13881 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills, 91709, (909) 590-9424, www.yardhouse.com 

Runner-up

Lucille’s Smokehouse BBQ, 4611 Chino Hills Pkwy., Chino Hills, 91709, (909) 597-1227, www.lucillesbbq.com

 

Mexican 

Winner

Los Portales Mexican Grill & Seafood, 12542 Central Ave., Chino, 91710, (909) 548-6660, www.losportalesmexicangrill.com

Runner-up

Casa Sanchez, 2264 S. Mountain Ave., Ontario, 91762, (909) 983-2826, www.casasanchezontario.com

 

 

Micro-Brewery

Winner

Luchador Brewing Company, 15941 Pomona Rincon Road, Suite 100, Chino Hills, 91709, (909) 315-8206, www.Luchadorbrew.com

 

Outdoor Dining 

Winner

Riverside Grill, 5258 Riverside Drive, Chino, 91710, (909) 627-4144, www.riversidegrillchino.com

Runner-up

Papachino’s Grill & Greens, 14501 Ramona Ave., Chino, 91710, (909) 393-9904, www.papachino.com

 

Pizza

Winner 

New York Pizzeria, 12431 Central Ave., Chino, 91710, (909) 627-8883, www.newy orkpizzeriachino.com

Runner-up

Chino Hills Pizza Co., 14550 Pipeline Ave., Chino, 91710, (909) 597-1477, www.chinohillspizzaco.net

 

Poki

Winner

Ichi Poki, 4021 Grand Ave., Suite A, Chino, 91710, (909) 364-9666, www.ichipoki.com

Runner-up

Poke Delight, 4525 Chino Hills Pkwy. Suite C, Chino Hills, 91709, (909) 606-7651, www.pokedelight.com

 

Seafood 

Winner

Papachino’s Grill & Greens, 14501 Ramona Ave., Chino, 91710, (909) 393-9904, www.papachino.com

Runner-up

El Pescador, 2322 S. Mountain Ave., Ontario, 91762, (909) 467-0800, www.elpes cadorrestaurants.com

 

Sandwich 

Winner

Hottinger Family Meats, 5437 Chino Ave., Chino, 91710, (909) 628-2568, www.hottingerfamilymeats.com

Runner-up

Tummy Stuffer, 5530 Schaefer Ave. Suite C, Chino, 91710, (909) 628-6882

Sports Bar

Winner

Roscoes Famous Deli, 14700 Pipeline Ave., Chino Hills, 91709, (909) 597-3304, www.roscoeschinohills.com

Runner-up

Yard House, 13881 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills, 91709, (909) 590-9424, www.yardhouse.com

 

Steak House

Winner

Lucille’s Smokehouse BBQ, 4611 Chino Hills Pkwy., Chino Hills, 91709, (909) 597-1227, www.lucillesbbq.com

Runner-up

Wood Ranch BBQ Grill, 3335 Grand Ave., Chino Hills, 91709, (909) 203-5500, www.woodranch.com

 

Sushi 

Winner

Tomo 7, 4200 Chino Hills Pkwy., Suite 870, Chino Hills, 91709, (909) 606-7866, www.tomo7sushich.com

Runner-up

Tokyo Roll and Noodle, 2593 Chino Hills Pkwy. Suite E, Chino Hills, 91709, (909) 393-1073, www.tokyorollch.com

 

Tacos 

Winner

Senor Baja, 5250 Philadelphia St., Suite P, Chino, 91710, (909) 590-7664 

Runner-up

Taco Bell, 2201 S. Mountain Ave., Ontario, 91762, (909) 295-3580, www.tacobell.com

 

Thai Food

Winner

Thai BBQ, 2911 Chino Ave., Chino Hills, 91709, (909) 590-1009

Runner-up

California Thai Kitchen, 5500 Schaefer Ave., Chino, 91710, (909) 342-6164, www.californiathaikitchen.com

 

Yogurt 

Winner

Yogurtland, 4505 Chino Hills Pkwy., Suite D, Chino Hills, 91709, (909) 597-4961, www.yogurt-land.com

Runner-up

Joghurt, 4110 Edison Ave., Suite 101, Chino, 91710, (909) 590-5408

 

Favorite Schools

Adult School 

Winner

Chino Valley Adult School, 12970 Third St., Chino, 91710, (909) 627-9613, www.chino.k12.ca.us/Domain/1935

 

College

Winner

Chaffey College, 5897 College Park Ave., Chino, 91710, (909) 652-8000, www.chaffey.edu

Runner-up 

Mt. San Antonio College, 1100 N. Grand Ave., Walnut, 91789, (909) 274-7500, www.mtsac.edu

 

Day Care Center

Winner

Good Earth Montessori School, 2593 Chino Hills Parkway., Suite A, Chino Hills, 91709, (909) 393-0998 www.goodearthmontessorischool.com

Runner-up

Kiddie Academy, 15861 Pomona Rincon Road, Chino Hills, 91709, (909) 529-6661, www.kiddieacademy.com

 

Elementary

Winner

Loving Savior of the Hills Lutheran School, 14816 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills, 91709, (909) 597-2948, www.lovingsavior.org

Runner-up

Gerald F. Litel Elementary School, 3425 Eucalyptus Ave., Chino Hills, 91709, (909) 591-1336, www.chino.k12.ca.us/Domain/17

 

Jr High

Winner

Magnolia Junior High, 13150 Mountain Ave., Chino, 91710, (909) 627-9263, www.chino.k12.ca.us

Runner-up

Canyon Hills Junior High, 2500 Madrugada Drive, Chino Hills, 91709, (909) 464-9938, www.chino.k12.ca.us/CanyonHills

 

High School

Winner

Chino High School, 5472 Park Place, Chino, 91710, (909) 627-7351, www.chino.k12.ca.us/Domain/37

Runner-up

Ruben S. Ayala High School, 14255 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills, 91709, (909) 627-3584, www.chino.k12.ca.us/Domain/40

 

Preschool

Winner

Loving Savior of the Hills Lutheran Pre-School, 14816 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills, 91709, (909) 597-2948, www.lovingsavior.org

 

Runner-up

CrossPoint Children’s Center, 6950 Edison Ave., Chino, 91710, (909) 902-1154, www.crosspointpreschool.org

 

Technical Training

Winner

Baldy View ROP, 1501 S. Bon View Ave., Ontario, 91761, (909) 947-3400, www.nces.ed.gov

Runner-up

Code Ninjas, 2550 S. Archibald Ave. Suite D-E, Ontario, 91761, (909) 947-2633, www.codeninjas.com

 

Favorite Arts & Entertainment

Golf Course 

Winner

Los Serranos Country Club, 15656 Yorba Ave., Chino Hills, 91709, (909) 597-1769, www.losserranoscountryclub.com

Runner-up

El Prado Golf Course, 6555 Pine Ave., Chino, 91708, (909) 597-1751, www.elpradogolfcourse.com

 

Kids Fun Zone

Winner

Chuck E Cheese, 5250 Philadelphia St., Suite K, Chino, 91710, (909) 591-4430, www.chuckecheese.com

Runner up

Infuzion Zone, 4200 Chino Hills Pkwy., Suite 400, Chino Hills, 91709, (909) 359-4499, www.infuzionzone.com

 

Live Theatre

Winner

Chino Community Children’s Theater, 13123 Seventh St., Chino, 91710, (909) 590-1149, www.sites.google.com/view/chinocommunity theatre/home

 

Movie Theatre

Winner

Harkins Theatres, 3070 Chino Ave., Chino Hills, 91709, (909) 627-8010, www.harkins.com

 

Favorite Shopping

Auto Dealership     

Winner

Chino Hills Ford, 4480 Chino Hills Pkwy., Chino, 91710, (909) 413-6399, www.chinohillsford.com

Runner-up

MK Smith Chevrolet, 12845 Central Ave., Chino, 91710, (909) 743-5697, www.mksmithchevrolet.com

 

Favorite Health & Fitness

Accupuntcutre

Winner

Total Care Wellness, 13768 Roswell Ave., Suite 206, Chino, 91710, (909) 628-8820 www.totalcarewellness.com 

Runner-up

Dr. Kelly Mai, 12801 Mountain Ave. Suite B, Chino, 91710 (909) 464-8585, www.chinochiropracticacupunc ture.com

 

Bike Shop

Winner

Incycle Bicycles, 12345 Mountain Ave., Chino, 91710, (909) 590-3515, www.incycle.com

Runner-up

Jax Bicycle Center, 13890 Peyton Drive., Suite A, Chino Hills, 91709, (909) 287-7790, www.jaxbicycles.com

Butcher

Winner

Hottinger Family Meats, 5437 Chino Ave., Chino, 91710, (909) 628-2568, www.hottingerfamilymeats.com

 

Runner-up

Stater Bros. Market, 6989 Schaefer Ave., Chino, 91710, (909) 627-6665, www.staterbros.com

 

Florist 

Winner

Chino Florist & Gifts, 12968 Central Ave., Chino, 91710, (909) 325-2248, www.chinofloristandgifts.com

Runner-up

Town Square Florist, 4246 Riverside Drive, Chino, 91710, (909) 591-3909, www.townsquareflorist.com

 

Grocery Store

Winner

Stater Bros. Market, 6989 Schaefer Ave., Chino, 91710, (909) 627-6665, www.stater bros.com

Runner-up

Stater Bros. Market, 14250 Chino Hills Pkwy., Chino Hills, 91709, (909) 591-5405, www.staterbros.com 

 

Liquor Store

Winner

BevMo!, 4037 Grand Ave., Chino, 91710, (909) 627-4999, www.bevmo.com

Runner-up

Party House Liquor, 4060 Chino Hills Pkwy., Chino Hills, 91709, (909) 597-1759, 

 

Music Shops

Winner

KYR Music, 14560 Pipeline Ave., Chino, 91710, (909) 597-0750, www.kyrmusic.com

 

 

Runner-up

Music N Smart, 3991 Grand Ave., Suite C, Chino, 91710, (909) 591-5308, www.musicnsmart.com

 

Tire Store

Winner

America’s Tires, 13141 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills, 91709, (909) 548-6707, www.americastire.com

Runner-up

Costco Wholesale, 13111 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills, 91709, (909) 464-2900, www.costco.com

 

Garden Shop/Nursery

Winner

O.F. Wolfinbarger Landscape Materials, 5675 Francis Ave., Chino, 91710, (909) 627-7481, www.ofwolfinbargerinc.com

Runner-up

Moon Valley Nurseries, 5211 Edison Ave., Chino CA 91710, (909) 325-4024, www.moonvalleynurseries.com

 

Assisted Living

Winner:

Oakmont of Chino Hills, 14837 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills, 91709, (909) 606-3010 www.oakmontofchinohills.com

Runner-up

Pacifica Senior Living Hillsborough, 6500 Butterfield Ranch Road, Chino Hills, 91709, (909) 610-8665, www.pacificaseniorliving.com

 

Boot Camp

Winner

Drench Fitness, 14527 Ramona Ave., Chino, 91710, (714) 309-7743, www.drenchfitnesstraining.com

 

Chiropractor

Winner

Martin Chiropractic, 13801 Roswell Ave., Suite F, Chino, 91710, (909) 591-2525, www.chinochiropractor.com

Runner-up

Peterson Family Chiropractic, 15911 Pomona Rincon Road, Suite 140, Chino Hills, 91709, (909) 248-1155, www.petersonfamilychiropractic.com

 

Dance Studio

Winner

The Dellos Dance Connection, 14830 Central Ave., Chino, 91710, (909) 597-9370, www.dellosdance.com

Runner-up

Talent Factory, 13613 12th St., Suite A, Chino, 91710, (909) 591-1212, www.talentfactorydancestudio.com

 

Day Spa

Winner

Style Nails, 5606 Riverside Drive, Chino, 91710, (909) 590-8808

Runner-up

Massage Envy, 3825 Grand Ave., Suite B, Chino, 91710, (909) 573-0200, www.massageenvy.com

 

Dentist

Winner

Fabozzi Dental, 4020-A Chino Hills Pkwy. Suite A, Chino Hills, 91709, (909) 597-4711, www.fabozziden tal.com

Runner-up

The Dental Office on Soquel Canyon, 15850 Soquel Canyon Pkwy., Suite A, Chino Hills, 91709, (909) 375-0133, www.thedentalofficeonsoquelcanyon.com

 

Doctor

Winner

Dr. Tat, 5450 Jefferson Ave., Suite 1, Chino, 91710, (909) 219-9804, www.drtat.com

Runner-up

Dr. Sotara Manalo, D.O. 5253 Riverside Drive, Chino 91710, (909) 464-2845, www.sotaramanalodo.com

 

Health Food Store

Winner

Clark’s Nutrition & Natural Foods Market, 12835 Mountain Ave., Chino, 91710, (909) 993-9200, www.clarksnutrition.com

Runner-up

Sprouts, 3630 Grand Ave., Chino Hills, 91709, (909) 548-0440, www.sprouts.com

 

Gym

Winner

24 Hour Fitness, 12155 Central Ave., Chino, 91710, (909) 590-4454, www.24hourfitness.com

Runner-up

24 HourFitness, 4200 Chino Hills Pkwy., Suite 780, Chino Hills, 91709, (909) 393-0724, www.24hourfitness.com

 

Hospital

Winner

Chino Valley Medical Center, 5451 Walnut Ave., Chino, 91710, (909) 464-8600, www.cvmc.com

Runner-up

Casa Colina Hospital & Centers, 255 E. Bonita Ave., Pomona, 91767, (909) 596-7733, www.casacolina.org

 

Medical Office

Winner

Pomona Valley Health Centers, 3110 Chino Ave, Chino Hills, 91709, (909) 630-7888, www.mypvhc.com

Runner-up

Kaiser, 3750 Grand Ave, Chino, 91710, (833) 574-2273, www.kaiserpermanente.org

 

Optometry

Winner

Inland Family Optometry, 5250 Philadelphia St., Suite D, Chino, 91710, (909) 628-1226, www.inlandfamilyvision.com

Runner-up

Crum Optometric Group, 2581 Chino Hills Pkwy, Chino Hills, 91709, (909) 393-8378, www.drjoncrum.com

 

Pharmacy

Winner

Chino Hills Professional Pharmacy, 2140 Grand Ave., Suite130, Chino Hills, 91709, (909) 364-9244, www.chino hillsprofessionalpharmacy.com

Runner-up

CVS Pharmacy, 3290 Chino Hills Pkwy, Chino Hills, 91709, (909) 597-3898, www.cvs.com

 

 

Physical Therapy

Winner

Empower Physical Therapy and Wellness, 15944 Los Serranos Country Club Drive., Suite 250, Chino Hills, 91709, (909) 907-0805, www.empowerptwellness.com

Runner-up

Central Care Physical Therapy, 4541 Philadelphia St., Suite C-103, Chino, 91710, (909) 590-7997, www.centralcarept.com

 

Pilates Studio

Winner

Club Pilates, 13920 City Center Drive, Suite 4010, Chino Hills, 91709, (909) 529-1041, www.clubpilates.com 

 

 

Urgent Care

Winner

Pomona Valley Health Centers, 3110 Chino Ave., Chino Hills, 91709, (909) 630-7888, www.mypvhc.com

Runner-up

Chino Valley Medical Center, 5451 Walnut Ave., Chino, 91710, (909) 464-8600, www.cvmc.com

 

Weight Loss Center

Winner

Chino Hills Medical Weight Control, 14504 Pipeline Ave., Chino, 91710, (909) 606-1800, www.medicalweight controls.com

Runner-up

Weight Watchers, 3935 Grand Ave., Suite 2, Chino, 91710, (800) 651-6000 www.weightwatchers.com

 

Yoga Studio

Winner

Yogabody Studio, 14677 Ramona Ave., Chino, 91710, (909) 247-1921, www.yogabodystudios.com

Runner-up

Yogasix, 13925 City Center Drive, Suite 2013, Chino Hills, 91709, (909) 789-1111, www.yogasix.com/chino-hills

 

 

Favorite Services

Air Conditioning /Heating

Winner

Metz Air Control, 13784 Monte Vista Ave., Chino, 91710, (909) 614-4125, www.metzaircontrol.com

Runner-up

Steve’s Air Conditioning/Heating and Plumbing, 665 N. Central Ave., Upland, 91786, 

(909) 985-5254, www.stevesair.com

 

Auto Body Shop

Winner 

Cherry Auto Body, 13634 Central Ave., Chino, 91710, (909) 591-7481, www.cherryautobody.com

Runner-up

Dale Bright’s Auto Service, 5180 “G” Street, Chino, 91710, (909) 628-0600

 

Auto Repair

Winner

A-Tech Automotive, 12512 Central Ave., Chino, 91710, (909) 590-0123

Runner-up

Dale Bright’s Auto Service, 5180 “G” Street, Chino, 91710, (909) 628-0600

 

Bank

Winner

Chino Commercial Bank, 14245 Pipeline Ave., Chino, 91710, (909) 393-8880, www.chinocommercialbank.com

Runner-up

Citizen’s Business Bank, 12808 Central Ave., Chino, 91710, (909) 627-7316, www.cbbank.

 

Barber Shop

Winner

Bill’s Barber Shop, 5662 Riverside Drive, Chino, 91710, (909) 306-7190

Runner-up

Chino Hills Barber, 4200 Chino Hills Pkwy., Suite 365, Chino Hills, 91709, (909) 606-4002

Car Wash

Winner

Chino Hills Car Wash, 14694 Pipeline Ave., Chino Hills, 91709, (909) 597-1726

Runner-up

Soft Touch Car Wash, 5246 Riverside Drive, Chino, 91710, (909) 628-9407

 

Dry Cleaners

Winner

All-Star Cleaners, 6939 Schaefer Ave., Suite F, Chino, 91710, (909) 902-9393, www.allstardrycleaner.com

Runner-up

California Dry Cleaners, 6180 Riverside Drive, Suite E, Chino, 91710, (909) 591-4328

 

Escrow Company

Winner

Inland Empire Escrow, 12794 Central Ave., Chino, 91710, (909) 591-9387, www.inlandempireescrow.com

 

Eyebrow Threading

Winner

Ziba Beauty Eyebrow Threading, 3560 Grand Ave., Suite A, Chino Hills, 91709, (909) 396-9090, www.ziba beauty.com/studios/chino -hills

Runner-up

Kaya Beauty & Threading Studio, 3817 Grand Ave., Suite B, Chino, 91710, (909) 627-2011

 

Eyelash Extension

Winner

Sugar Blossom Lashes, 13920 City Center Drive, Suite 4045, Chino Hills, 91709, (909) 671-9574, www.sugarblossomlashes.com

 

Hair Salon

Winner

Hair Now by Roger Vera, 3560 Grand Ave., Chino Hills, 91709, (909) 524-7144

Runner-up

Fantastic Sams, 6939 Schaefer Ave., Suite G, Chino, 91710, (909) 591-8700, www.fantasticsams.com

 

Insurance Company

Winner

Good and Associates Insurance Services, 3811 Schaefer Ave., Suite F, Chino, 91710, (909) 613-0056, www.goodhealthquotes.com

Runner-up

AAA - Automotive Club of Southern California, 5402 Philadelphia St., Suite A, Chino, 91710, (909) 591-9451, www.aaa.com

 

Law Firm

Winner

Madrid Law Firm, 12612 Central Ave., Chino, 91710, (909) 628-0068, www.ma dridlawfirm.com

 

Martial Arts

Winner

US Taekwondo, 15938 Los Serranos Country Club Drive, Suite A, Chino Hills, 91709, (909) 597-4000 

 

Mortuary

Winner

Funeraria Del Angel Chino, 13002 Central Ave., Chino, 91710, (909) 628-2329, www.dignitymemorial.com

Runner-up

Todd Memorial Chapel, 570 N. Garey Ave., Pomona, 91767, (909) 622-1217, www.toddmemorialchapel.com

 

Nail Salon

Winner

Happy Nails and Spa, 3809 Grand Ave., Suite A, Chino, 91710, (909) 464-0330, www.happynails.com

Runner-up

Style Nails, 5606 Riverside Drive, Chino, 91710, (909) 590-8808

 

Notary

Winner

Parkway Postal, 4195 Chino Hills Pkwy., Chino Hills, 91709, (909) 597-7744, www.parkwaypostal.com

 

Runner-up

Postal Centers +, 12403 Central Ave., Chino, 91710, (909) 591-3925, www.postalcenterschino.com

 

Oil Change

Winner

Chino Tire and Muffler, 13552 Central Ave., Suite C, Chino, 91710, (909) 628-7115

Runner-up

The Care Shop, 5216 Bell Court, Chino, 91710, (909) 364-0444, www.thecareshop.com

 

Pack & Ship Center

Winner

Parkway Postal, 4195 Chino Hills Pkwy., Chino Hills, 91709, (909) 597-7744, www.parkwaypostal.com

Runner-up

Postal Centers +, 12403 Central Ave., Chino, 91710, (909) 591-3925, www.postalcenterschino.com

 

Pet Grooming 

Winner 

Chino’s Caring Kennel, 3890 Walnut Ave., Chino, 91710, (909) 627-2212, www.chinoscaringkennel.com

Runner-up

Club Mutt, 14600 Pipeline Ave., Chino, 91710, (909) 597-8897, www.clubmutt.com

 

Pet-Clinic/Hospital

Winner

Chino Veterinary Hospital, 12578 Central Ave., Chino, 91710, (909) 628-5155 

Runner-up

Chino Hills Animal Hospital & Pet Resort, 3415 Chino Ave., Chino, 91710, (909) 591-1805, www.chinohillsanimalhospital.com

 

Pet Kennel

Winner

Chino’s Caring Kennel, 3890 Walnut Ave., Chino, 91710, (909) 627-2212,  www.chinoscaringkennel.com

Runner-up

Chino Hills Animal Hospital & Pet Resort, 3415 Chino Ave., Chino, 91710, (909) 591-1805, www.chinohillsanimalhospital.com

 

Plumber

Winner

Sweetwater Plumbing, 4667 Holt Blvd., Montclair, 91763, (909) 815-3251, www.sweetwaterplumb ing24-7.com

 

Real Estate Agent

Winner

John & Jack Team, King Realty Group, 14726 Ramona Ave., Suite 201, Chino 91710, (909) 374-6320, www.91709jack.com

Runner-up

Patrick Wood, Help U Sell Prestige Properties, 4200 Chino Hills Pkwy, Suite 385, Chino Hills, 91709, (909) 597-5252, www.prestigeproperties.helpusell.com

 

Real Estate Office

Winner

Help-U-Sell Prestige Properties, 4200 Chino Hills Parkway, Suite 385, Chino Hills, 91709, (909) 597-5252, www.prestigeproperties.helpusell.com

Runner-up

King Real Estate, 14726 Ramona Ave., Suite 201, Chino, 91710, (909) 203-5800, www.myrealestateking.com

 

Self Storage

Winner 

Chino Self Storage, 15950 Euclid Ave., Chino, 91708, (909) 614-4907, www.ChinoValleySelfStorage.net

Runner-up

Chino Hills Self Storage, 15315 Red Barn Court, Chino Hills, 91709, (909) 342-6384, www.ChinoHillsSelfStorage.net

 

Smog Check

Station

Winner

US Smog, 14452 Pipeline Ave., Chino, 91710, (909) 590-0202, www.ussmog.com

Runner-up

Econo Lube N’ Tune & Brakes, 14688 Pipeline Ave., Suite A, Chino Hills, 91709, (909) 334-2940, www.econolube.com

Tax Preperation

Winner

H & R Block, 5690 Schaefer Ave., Suite H, Chino, 91710, (909) 627-7007, www.hrblock.com

Runner-up

Chino Tax Service, 4091 Riverside Drive, Suite 102, Chino, 91710, (909) 628-8377, www.chinotax.com

 

Window/Door Installation

Winner

The Window Guys, 2033 Cecilia Circle, Corona, 92881, (951) 273-9055, www.thewindowguys.com

 

Worship Place

Winner

Calvary Chapel Chino Hills, 4201 Eucalyptus Ave., Chino, 91710, (909) 393-7100, www.calvarycch.org

Runner-up

Chino Valley Community Church, 14601 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills, 91709, (909) 606-4848, www.cvcchurch.org

