Chino Hills households are invited to pick up a gingerbread house decorating kit between 6 to 8 p.m. in pre-registered time slots Tuesday, Dec. 1 at McCoy Equestrian Center, 14280 Peyton Drive, and submit a photograph of the completed house by Monday, Dec. 17.
Cost is $15.
The top three entries will receive a prize.
Registration is required to select a time slot.
Residents will park their vehicles, follow a path to pick up their kit, and visit with a COVID-compliant Santa.
To register, visit chino hills.org/gingerbreadhouse
Information: 364-2700.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.