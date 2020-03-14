Landscape features vary significantly from house to house. Some homeowners may prefer water features on their properties, while others focus on flowers that would be the envy of a botanical garden.
Regardless of those preferences, lawn and garden enthusiasts who want to make their properties as idyllic as possible may eventually look to mulch to help them accomplish that goal.
Mulch helps soil retain moisture, which promotes strong, healthy flowers, plants, trees and shrubs.
And because soil beneath mulch retains more moisture than soil that is not protected by mulch, homeowners will not have to spend as much time watering mulched landscapes. That saves time and conserves water, which can be a big benefit in areas prone to drought and/or especially hot summers.
Mulch also helps to suppress weed growth, which can ensure all that hard work needed to create an eye-catching garden will not be compromised by the presence of unsightly, thirsty weeds.
Mulching seems like a simple task, and it can be. But that does not mean homeowners cannot make mistakes when mulching. The following are some common mulching mistakes to avoid as lawn and garden season hits full swing.
●Not enough mulch: Mulch is ineffective when spread too thin. The Virginia Cooperative Extension (VCE) at Virginia Tech and Virginia State University recommends applying mulch no less than two inches in depth.
Anything less than that will prove ineffective at preventing weed growth and helping the soil retain moisture, and that means you will need to water more often.
●Poorly located mulch: Mulch should not be placed too close to plant stems or tree trunks. When it is, tissue is so wet that it makes for a perfect environment for disease and insect infestation.
●Failing to mulch to the drip line: The drip line of a tree refers to the outermost circumference of the tree’s canopy from which water drips onto the ground.
The VCE recommends mulching to the drip line of a plant or tree, which ensures the plant or tree will get the most out of the mulch.
Mulching to the drip line also minimizes competition from the grass, leading to stronger plants and trees.
●Failing to weed before mulching: Weeds should be removed prior to mulching. If they are not, the mulch can provide the same growing environment for weeds that you are trying to create for your plants and trees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.