Casa Colina Hospital and Centers for Healthcare has received an A- rating from Standard & Poor’s (S&P), the top credit rating agency reporting on debt carried by private and public companies.
According to the agency’ website, S&P Global Ratings help investors, lenders, and other financial professionals understand the ability and willingness of debt issuers, such as corporations, to meet their long-term financial obligations on time and in full.
Casa Colina’s A- rating indicates “strong capacity” to meet its financial commitments, according to the S&P Global Ratings scale.
“Since we opened our doors in 1938, Casa Colina has been committed to smart financial decision-making that maximizes our fiduciary responsibility to ensure the longevity of this valued community organization,” says Felice Loverso, PhD, Casa Colina President and CEO.
“This S&P rating is an independent validation that Casa Colina is managing this organization at the highest levels, and our community can be confident that we will be clinically and financially viable long into the future.”
About Casa Colina Hospital and Centers for Healthcare
Casa Colina Hospital and Centers for
Healthcare is a nonprofit provider of specialized medical, surgical, and rehabilitative care for people of all ages with disabling conditions resulting from accidents, disease, or illness.
Its continuum of care includes 221 beds consisting of medical-surgical and intensive care, acute rehabilitation, residential rehabilitation, and long-term residential care.
Outpatient services include orthopedic and neurologic rehabilitation, physician clinics with over 30 medical specialties, children’s services, diagnostic imaging, laboratory, audiology, and day treatment. Casa Colina is also home to a research institute, adaptive recreation program, and several residency programs.
Located in Pomona, with satellite outpatient services in nearby Azusa, Casa Colina has proudly served the Southern California community and beyond for 85 years. Visit www.casacolina.org to learn more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.