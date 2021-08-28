Construction is humming at Chino High School at 5472 Park Place, to include 180,000 square feet of new buildings, a performing arts center, new aquatics center and new and increased athletic field space. Construction is expected to take place through 2024. The $130.8 million project is funded through Measure G, passed by voters in 2016.

