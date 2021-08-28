Construction is humming at Chino High School at 5472 Park Place, to include 180,000 square feet of new buildings, a performing arts center, new aquatics center and new and increased athletic field space. Construction is expected to take place through 2024. The $130.8 million project is funded through Measure G, passed by voters in 2016.
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
Articles
- Who serves the best breakfast in Chino?
- Driver killed in 60 Freeway collision Thursday morning in Chino
- Former dance instructor from Chino Hills arrested by Riverside Police on sexual assault charges
- MacArthur’s plane under restoration
- City seeks restitution for oak tree hacking
- Portuguese Festival in Chino Aug. 24 to 30
- Chino High student survives shark attack off Catalina
- 81 COVID cases reported at CVUSD campuses
- Small plane en route to Chino Airport crash lands on Ontario dairy property
- Walnut men arrested on suspicion of stealing high-end sunglasses from Chino Hills store and stores in Brea, Walnut
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Latest e-Edition
Register to receive our free daily newsletter by email
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The Champion's newsletter is emailed Monday through Friday
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Breaking News
Would you like to receive our breaking news news? Signup today!
e-Edition Subscribers
e-Edition Only - $39.00 Year
This is the exact replica of our weekly printed paper.
Great for searching archives!
General InterestImported List: General Interest
News Updates
Would you like to receive our news updates? Signup today!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.