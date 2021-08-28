Twenty years ago, the Chino Valley dairy preserve in southeast Chino was thick with dairies and home to 350,000 cows in a 50-square-mile area, the largest concentration of dairy production in the United States.
In 2002, Mayor Eunice Ulloa announced that the city had selected a land use plan for “The Preserve,” a 5,226-acre master plan of the agricultural preserve, and that annexation would proceed.
Fast forward to 2021 and the Chino Valley dairy preserve has transformed into “The Preserve,” a rapidly growing and thriving community in southeast Chino.
City planner Warren Morelion said 4,794 residential units have been built and occupied and another 851 are either in plan check or have been issued building permits.
By the time buildout occurs in approximately 10 to 15 years, although the exact year is not known, 11,976 homes will be built in The Preserve, Mr. Morelion said.
Landowner and master developer of the Preserve is the Lewis Operating Company that has sold off land parcels to individual developers.
The Preserve’s first school, Cal Aero Preserve Academy that opened in 2009, had to go year-round in 2016 after exceeding capacity and the second school is projected for completion in July 2024 on East Preserve Loop at Market Street, south of Pine Avenue.
Residents who want to navigate the burgeoning community can start off with a tour of “The Parkhouse” recreation and information center on Main Street, across the street from Cal Aero Preserve Academy.
A community park and a retail center will be built in the Main Street area, Mr. Morelion said, though permits haven’t been issued yet.
Industrial use that could include warehouses or distribution centers are also planned, he said.
One example is the In-N-Out distribution center under construction with three buildings totaling 376,204 square feet on Kimball and Mayhew avenues, south of the Chino Airport.
The largest building, a 284,996-square-foot distribution processing center, will store and process beef burger patties and store produce and restaurant supplies.
There will also be a fleet and maintenance building, and a building to stage and load In-N-Out cookout trucks for catering.
