Approved by the Chino city council four years ago this month, Tom’s Burgers has had a slow start but is ready to open at any point with just a few final items to complete. The restaurant, on the northeast corner of Central and Washington avenues in Chino, had to undergo several public improvements including installing storm drain facilities, sewers, street lighting, and curb and gutter.

