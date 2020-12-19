Inland Empire Escrow is proud to be a Chino based company which was opened on Central Avenue in 1987 by owner Linda Cooper who de-sired to create an escrow company that was different than the rest by focusing on customer service along with community service.
Raising her family in Chino, Linda understood the importance of giving back to the community and has done so through her service in the Kiwanis Club and sponsorship of countless annual community events over the past 33 years.
Inland Empire Es-crow’s long-term staff shows commitment to the business, their clients, and the community. Kerry Cisneroz has served as manager and real estate escrow officer for 32 years.
Kimberly Hohberg has served as escrow officer since the day Inland Empire Escrow opened. Kevin Cisneroz has served as operations executive for 18 years.
Kerry, Kevin and Kimberly are all graduates of Don Antonio Lugo High School in Chino and the Cisneroz brothers serve in the City of Chino today in various capacities while Linda still serves as a Kiwanis Club of Chino member.
Inland Empire Escrow is considered an industry leader in the Inland Empire providing escrow services that many other companies do not, allowing them to provide service in a man-ner that best serves sell-ers, buyers, realtors, and lenders.
Inland Empire Escrow is proud to presently be Chi-no’s longest running, and largest independent es-crow company. It is a full-service escrow company, processing all escrow services, including mobile homes, real estate, business sales and refinances.
Each and every escrow is customized to meet the client’s needs.
In addition to high qual-ity service, Inland Empire Escrow offers low flat fees.
While most other companies charge an es-crow fee plus many other service fees, there are no surprises at Inland Em-pire Escrow.
The flat fee quoted at the opening of escrow is the only fee the client will pay.
Inland Empire Escrow now has three offices serving the Inland Empire, but they find their greatest joy in being a part of the Chino Valley community.
They want you to remember that if you are buying or sell-ing, you have the right to choose your escrow company.
Make sure to let your realtor or lender know that you would like to use Inland Empire Es-crow.
