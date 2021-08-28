Producing a community’s housing chapter, known as an “element,” in a city’s General Plan involves the gathering of important data including population, household and employment base, and economic data.
As a result, the housing element, which is updated by cities every eight years, provides an informational snapshot of the Chino Valley community.
Chino
Encompassing approximately 30 square miles, Chino is home to 93,000 residents.
According to 2018 data, 52 percent of the population in Chino identified as Hispanic or Latino, 49 percent identified as white, 23.5 percent as “some other race,” 13 percent as Asian, 6.2 percent black, and American Indian and Pacific Islander under 1 percent.
Most of the employed persons in Chino work in education services, healthcare, and social assistance industries.
Both manufacturing and retail trade industries employ a large percentage of the city’s workforce, but data shows a decrease of 19.8 percent in manufacturing employment from 2010 to 2018.
There has been a 24.6 percent increase of persons employed in professional, scientific, management, and administrative industries.
The data also shows a 30 percent increase of persons employed in public administration.
Chino’s household median income is $79,477, with 53 percent of the households with an income of $75,000 or higher.
Of the households that made more than $75,000 per year, 20 percent had a household income above $100,000 per year in 2018.
Thirteen percent of households made less than $25,000 and 15 percent made $25,000 to $49,000.
The senior population of 65 and older makes up 10.8 percent, or 9,491 seniors.
Of that number, 1,891 seniors identified with one or more disabilities in 2018, the most common being ambulatory disabilities and hearing disabilities.
In 2016, 71.3 percent of households earned moderate to above moderate incomes, while the remaining 28.7 had incomes in the low, very low, and extremely low incomes.
Chino’s housing stock is primarily single-family homes, which comprise nearly 80 percent of all housing units, and 22 percent is multi-family.
The median house value is $459,100.
Chino Hills
Encompassing 45 square miles, Chino Hills is home to 83,853 residents. Approximately 71 percent of the city, or 20,000 acres, is sloping hillsides, canyons and floodplains.
More than 93 percent of the developable residential lands are build out.
Chino Hills has a population of 47.7 percent white, 35.2 percent Asian, 28.8 percent Hispanic, 4.6 percent two or more races, and 3.7 percent black.
For residents, the most prevalent occupational category is management, in which 48.9 percent of total employees work, with sales second that employs 24.5 percent of the population.
Median household income is $106,340 per year and the median house value is $622,300.
Approximately 38 percent of households pay more than 30 percent of their income on housing costs, compared to 41.1 percent for Chino.
Approximately 52.5 percent of renter households pay more than 30 percent of their income on housing costs.
The senior population of 65 years and older make up 11.4 percent of the households.
