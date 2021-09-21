Circus Vargas Returns With Amazing New Production for 2021

“Mr. V’s Big Top Dream!
INLAND EMPIRE (September 2021) – Join us for a brand new big top adventure in Ontario at the Ontario Mills Mall September 30th through October 11th!
A super, smash-hit circus extravaganza guaranteed to captivate and astound children of all ages!
Circus Vargas is proud to present their amazing new 2021 production “Mr. V’s Big Top Dream!” A must-see, show-stopping spectacular certain to spark the imagination and indulge the senses with more sparkle, more sequins and more amazing feats of daring and artistry! Bigger and better than ever!
“Mr. V’s Big Top Dream,” a semi-biographical circus spectacular honoring legendary circus impresario Clifford E. Vargas, the flamboyant, larger than life, over the top, maker of circus magic! Don’t miss this incredibly fun, fantastical foray into the world of our beloved Mr. V!
An eccentric entrepreneur and visionary whose boundless ideas and passions drove him to become creator, director, producer and promoter of everything his imagination could conjure up! A man who never lost his childhood love and wonder for the circus and was determined to share it with everyone everywhere! Today we continue his legacy and proudly present our latest, greatest production in his extravagant style and honor. Follow our tale of the young entertainment genius as he scours the globe in search of the most amazing circus artists under the sun!
Meet the colorful cast of characters he encounters along his journey in pursuit of his circus dream! And then finally, witness the culmination of his life’s work, his masterpiece, his dream in true Vargas style! Run away with us, for two unforgettable hours of nonstop action, thrills, excitement and adventure…. only at Circus Vargas, where memories are made and cherished for a lifetime!
Circus Vargas presents “Mr. V’s Big Top Dream!” Circus as it should be seen…under the Big Top! Always fun for the entire family, Circus Vargas’ incredible new 2021 production highlights an amazing cast of world-renowned performers! Death- Defying Acrobats, Daredevils, Aerialists and much, much, more!
For Circus Vargas performance dates, times and to purchase tickets, visit www.circusvargas.com, call 877- GOTFUN-1 (877-468-3861) or visit the box office at each location. Follow Circus Vargas on Facebook and Twitter for updates, discounts and behind the scenes video.
### Note: Pics: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/qnvvm5168xhhmug/AABhqP55wVtV80OBRfzx29oua?dl=0
Video Link: available upon request
Main Link: http://www.circusvargas.com/
Ticket Link: https://www.showclix.com/events/18207
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CircusVargas/
Media Contact: Emily Lavender White / Direct Line: 818-681-4413 / ewhite@circusvargas.com
PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE:
Thursday 30-Sep 7:30
Friday 1-Oct 7:30
Saturday 2-Oct 1:00 4:00 7:30
Sunday 3-Oct 12:30 3:30 7:00
Monday 4-Oct 6:30
Tuesday 5-Oct No Performances
Wednesday 6-Oct 7:00
Thursday 7-Oct 7:00
Friday 8-Oct 7:30
Saturday 9-Oct 1:00 4:00 7:30
Sunday 10-Oct 12:30 3:30 7:00
Monday 11-Oct 2:30 6:30
SEE YOU UNDER THE BIG TOP!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.