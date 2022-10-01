Thank you to the residents of Chino Hills and Chino for your vote of confidence!
To receive word that myself and my office/team had been voted readers’ No. 1 choice was both humbling and extremely rewarding.
March 2020 ushered in an unprecedented change in our world when COVID-19 became a reality.
The field of real estate had no idea what was ahead. Initially everything grew quiet before exploding with a frenzy of buyer activity that had not been experienced prior.
Over list price sales became the new normal, multiple offers and “creative” contract terms became the industry standard.
Navigating the market change along with safety concerns for all parties, the high-pressure details of so many sellers leaving the state, the frustrations buyers dealt with as they were not selected time and time again will not be soon forgotten.
I am grateful that my business is able to provide both a sizable savings to my clients along with many decades of experience and look forward to many more years serving the local residents.
