Open hillside along Chino Hills Parkway
Champion photo by Josh Thompson

A lone cow grazes on the open hillside along Chino Hills Parkway, near Carbon Canyon Road, an area leased by longtime cattle rancher Joanne Friend. She also leases land for her cattle on other open spaces in the city.

