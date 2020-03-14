Planning to landscape your front yard or back yard?
Not really sure what you want to do, what kind of material you want, or how much?
No worries – O.F. Wolfinbarger Landscape Materials has you covered.
They have soil, compost, sand, and mixing material.
They have decorative rock, gravel, woodchip and decomposed granite. You can pick it up at their Chino location, or they have a fleet of five trucks that can deliver the material to your house.
It all started in 1929 when Olin and Jesse Wolfinbarger relocated to Chino. Olin started cleaning cow corrals and trucked the manure up to the foothill communities of what are now Ontario, Chino, Upland and Rancho Cucamonga. O.F. Wolfinbarger Landscaping was born.
It’s been passed on through the generations for 91 years, with the fourth generation now working hard with second- and third-generation family members to keep Inland Empire folks covered.
While they carry a multitude of landscaping materials, their specialty and what sets them apart is custom soil mixing. They ship hundreds of yards a week to their commercial customers, their website points out, while also serving homeowners.
Their friendly front office staff is also happy to help develop just the right soil for any particular needs.
At four generations and still going strong, landscapers in the ever-growing Chino Valley area can look forward to having O.F. Wolfinbarger’s help for awhile.
“We love the Chino area and want to stay where we have been since 1929,” said Stephanie Wolfinbarger, the company’s office manager. “We always upgrade our equipment as often as we can. As business grows, we hire accordingly.”
As the company’s website puts it: “Family owned and operated for over 91 years, and working toward another 91!”
O.F. Wolfinbarger is located at 5675 Francis Avenue in Chino. Their phone number is 627-7481.
Hours: Monday-Friday 7 a.m.-5 p.m. through October, then until 4 p.m. November-March; Saturday 7 a.m.-2 p.m.; Sundays and holidays closed.
Information: ofwolfinbargerinc.com.
