I went to work this morning as the director of Chino Avenue Congregate Home as I have done every day, excited because of all the miracles I see in my life.
The private skilled nursing home, licensed for six patients who have severe brain injuries, is located at 3408 Chino Avenue.
Many people don’t know there are single family homes that have been turned into skilled nursing homes for only 6 to 12 patients at a time.
These homes are licensed by the California Department of Public Health.
Our patients are mostly in their 20s, and all have been in horrific car accidents or other catastrophic incidents.
Their lives have been forever changed in a split second and now they lie in bed hooked up to a ventilator and life-sustaining equipment.
Their grieving parents feel utterly helpless as doctors tell them there is nothing more they can do but accept their new normal. It is the lowest low of their lives.
We treat our patients differently, as if they can hear every word we’re saying.
There are a lot of miracles here that nobody can take credit for except for God who works through our caregivers.
In March, we got the lockdown order from the Centers for Disease Control. The confusion of how COVID-19 spreads, new terms such as asymptomatic super spread, wearing masks, and the devastating economic crisis changed everybody’s lives.
Most of our patients are on ventilator support and already in the highest risk category.
My days were spent developing new policy for infection control, finding out where to buy masks and gowns, spending days on end trying to find PPE and then bidding against hospitals, the State of California and other businesses and brokers to buy enough equipment to keep our patients safe.
COVID-19 has been a huge inconvenience and a very expensive undertaking for every healthcare organization, there is no doubt about that.
Visiting a loved one during a lockdown
One of the side effects of the lockdown policy is that the families of my patients are not able to sit bedside with their son or daughter, husband or brother.
Because mom and dad are not able to participate in the care and rehab of their child, we have had to communicate with them in other ways.
So begins the regular visits to their homes.
At the end of April I decided to visit the parents of one of my youngest patients.
I was not looking forward to it because I knew they were going to beg me to visit their son, and I was going to have to say no, but I experienced something very different from what I was expecting.
When I arrived at their home, I was welcomed by the entire family, not just mom and dad, but brothers and sisters, grandma and grandpa, aunts and a couple of cousins.
In the dining room was a large table that was too big for the room with several added folding chairs.
I immediately surmised that several families had to move into one house and guessed it had something to do with COVID-19.
As they explained, not all of them were considered “essential workers.”
The living room had been transformed into a game room, and the back yard had a large tent for a “neighborhood campout” with balls and a mess of toys scattered about the grass.
They were happy to have me visit with them, pray with them and discuss the progress their son was making.
He weaned from the vent last week and had his first taste of apple sauce yesterday, which made the family leap for joy and give praise and thanks to God.
I spent a good hour with them and left with a huge smile on my face, and gratefulness in my heart.
This family had every right to be angry and bitter.
Several of them lost their jobs and houses and had to move in together.
When their neighbors reached out to them and saw how they had transformed their home into a true family environment it became as contagious as the virus itself.
The whole neighborhood was transformed into an extension of their homelife.
Chino Avenue Congregate Home’s success rate has led to the Gold Seal of Approval by the Joint Commission. It has operated for the last five years across the street from the Chino Hills Animal Hospital in the unincorporated area of Chino, at the Chino Hills border.
Information: 323-2343.
