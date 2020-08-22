When the coronavirus pandemic struck in March and several local businesses immediately began to struggle, Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce President Zeb Welborn began brainstorming ideas to help those businesses stay afloat.
“We started doing video projects where we interview business owners about what they were going through,” Mr. Welborn said. “We wanted to share people’s stories and reach out to businesses to see how they were doing and see how we can help.”
His work earned him the honor of Chino Valley Champion Outstanding Citizen of the Year, an award first presented in 1985.
Mr. Welborn said he was surprised to earn the honor.
“I am appreciative of the award. I feel good in one sense because it feels like we are doing something good, but then you’re doing something good because all of these business are struggling.” Among the work he did was promoting restaurants that have been hard hit by the pandemic, showing a list on the Chamber website of open restaurants offering take out and delivery and implementing “Restaurant Month” in August.
Customers who participate in Restaurant Month can win gift cards purchased by the Chamber for those restaurants.
The married father of two children and 1999 graduate of Ayala High School has been Chamber president since 2018.
He taught history at Ayala and Don Lugo high schools, but said teaching “wasn’t for me.”
He owns Welborn Media, a social media marketing company.
Mr. Welborn said there are several Chamber events in the works, including the annual golf tournament and the Business Expo. The Expo could be held virtually, he said.
Previous Outstanding Citizens winners:
2019, Peter Rogers; 2018, Lynda Flathers; 2017, Laura Montague; 2016, Gloria Smith; 2015, Karen Bristow; 2014, Glenn Duncan; 2013, Barry Fischer; 2012, Wilbur Richardson; 2011, Craig Watkins; 2010, Dr. James Lally; 2009, Ruth and Michael Rosen; 2008, Marshall Evans; 2007, Judy Rogers and Joyce Butler; 2006, Nick Van Vliet, Sr.; 2005, Bill Kruger; 2004, Miles Petroff; 2003: Bill Sitton; 2002, Eldona Reasoner Arns; 2001, Irene Hensley; 2000, Fred Aguiar; 1999, Tom Haughey; 1998, Dawn Greene; 1997, Guy and Dorothy Cole; 1996, Sue Briney; 1995, Dave Weller; 1994, David and Charleen King; 1993, Ed and Sheri Denzin; 1992, Hilliard Bartel; 1991, Bernie Wolfswinkel; 1990, Harold Nelms; 1989, Tony Melendez; 1988, Carolyn Owens; 1987, Reva Salter; 1986, Patti Aguiar; 1985, Charles and Alice Reher.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.