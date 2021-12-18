Chino Community Children’s Theatre (CCCT) is an education-based theatre community performing at the Seventh Street Theatre. This year, CCCT is launching advanced technical training classes in all areas of theatre production as part of the theatre’s newly formed Chino Tech Crew. The first workshop is scheduled for 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, January 15 with additional monthly classes. The goal of Chino Tech Crew is education, mentorship, and building technical and vocational skills in theatre arts. Several CCCT tech students have gone on to exciting college and career opportunities in theatre technologies.
The first workshop will provide a good overview of theatre tech, including different tech positions and what they entail. Instructors will review lighting, sound, stage management, projections, and set design and build.
Chino Tech Crew is available for ages 12 and up. No experience is necessary. Contact the Seventh Street Theatre if you would like to register for this program, even if unavailable for the first workshop. Of course, the more you attend, the more you’ll learn! Additional class dates are scheduled for February 12, March 12, April 9, and June 18. Shows will vary and be determined according to student availability and production.
The Seventh Street Theatre is located at 13123 Seventh Street, Chino. You can contact CCCT at 909-590-1149, visit the theatre website at www.chinochild renstheatre.org, and follow social media @CCCTbuzz.
Submitted by:
Dona Rice
CCCT Publicity
(909) 260-2228
