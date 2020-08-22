It’s a very common question, “Is it ok to exercise when my back is hurting?”
Of course, the thought of doing any movement at all when you’re going through some kind of pain might feel a little scary. No one wants to run the risk of aggravating a back problem any more in case it turns into something more serious.
But, an aching lower back doesn’t mean you have to be housebound, you can keep moving. In fact, not moving at all can make your back pain worse! People who suffer from low back pain should try doing these two things:
Walking is a completely natural movement that keeps your joints mobile and muscles working, even those in your feet, legs, hips and trunk. These muscles play an important role in keeping the back holding a person upright and strong. Stretching combined with walking will improve your back’s strength, flexibility and posture, which in turn, can help stop back pain from creeping up when you least expect it.
Gentle walks and stretching will help you gain back your back strength, so you can return to doing the exercise you love the most.
If you want more advice for easing back pain, we’ve put together a FREE Back Pain Guide with FIVE of the best tips (INCLUDING best STRETCHES) for relieving back pain and keeping active. To get your copy just call (909) 907-0805 or visit https://empowerptwellness.com/back-pain/.
Empower Physical Therapy and Wellness, Chino Hills, CA.
Story by Dr. Carlo L. Sayo, DPT, OCS - Doctor of Physical Therapy and Leading Back Pain Specialist
