Cannataro’s Italian restaurant is known to bring the people of Chino out for some fine dining and great tasting food.
The residents of the Inland Empire know that if they want a home cooked Italian meal without having to cook along with great customer service they can go to Cannataro’s in Chino.
The 4-star restaurant on Mountain, in the Mt. 60 shopping center, has been serving fine, homemade Italian food for the last 17 years.
The Italian bistro serves homemade pizza, spaghetti, baked ziti, lasagna, fettuccine, and Italian wedding soup.
Owner Julie Cannataro wanted to offer a way to bring families together because in Italy, food means love.
Julie’s experience in Italian dining goes way back when she grew up working at her parents’ Italian restaurant, back in Ohio, where she was able to learn many old family recipes that came from Calabria, Italy.
Cannataro’s dining room is now temporarily closed due to the restrictions as defined by San Bernardino County pertaining to the Covid-19 virus.
We are now offering outdoor dining as well as a To Go option and we’ll bring your order right to your vehicle. You may place your order by calling 909-590-7960 and text 909-260-2049 if you would like your order brought to your parked vehicle upon your arrival.
Restaurant Hours Monday - Thursday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday - Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Cannataro’s is located at 12345 Mountain Ave. Chino, Ca 91710.
Information: 590-7960, cannataros.com
