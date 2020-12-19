Chino Self Storage has been offering the locals a place to store their property for the last five months. The residents of Chino know when they cannot store everything at their homes, they can go to Chino Self Storage to house their possessions.
The self-storage center on Euclid, just south of the 60 freeway, has been known to offer a helping hand to anyone in need since the establishment started.
The Company offers everyone a great customer service experience.
When a local family sold their home quicker than they thought they would and needed a place to keep their things, they came across Chino Self Storage and were able to store their belongings and they received 50% off their rent for the first two months.
Chino Self Storage offers storage units at various sizes, along with selling moving and packing supplies.
The storage center is open on Monday thru Saturday from 8 AM to 6 PM, and on Sunday from 10 AM to 5 PM. Also, the gate hours are from Monday thru Saturday from 7 AM to 7 PM, and on Sunday from 10 AM to 5 PM.
Make sure to stop by and get 50% off your first two months on selected units. Chino Self Storage is located at 15950 Euclid Ave. Chino, CA 91710 Information:
909-393-8818 www.chi novalleyselfstorage.net
