High school sports garner significant attention in communities that want to support their student-athletes.
But what about students who aren’t inclined to compete on the field or in the gym?
Theater
School theater programs faced significant challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic, when indoor gatherings were limited if not outright restricted and students were forced to adapt to remote learning. But since COVID-related restrictions were lifted, many theater programs are back in full swing.
In fact, the Educational Theatre AssociationTM notes that its programs were present in roughly 5,000 schools during the 2021-22 school year.
Theater programs can expose kids to the performing arts but also teach youngsters who aren’t interested in performing about backstage components, including set design and even script writing
Volunteering
Volunteering is another potential extracurricular activity high school students might want to consider.
Volunteering can expose children to potential career paths and introduce them to people from all walks of life. The vast majority of nonprofit organizations welcome and need volunteers, so students should be able to find an organization with a mission that aligns with their values. Schools also may sponsor volunteer programs, and that can be a great way for students to engage with their school community.
Clubs
High schools are home to clubs that cater to all sorts of interests. Foreign language clubs, gaming clubs, book clubs, and debate clubs are just some of the many non-sports-related clubs students can join to participate more fully in campus life.
