Theatre-minded kids, teens, and young adults have a great resource year-round at the
Seventh Street Theatre, where Chino Community Children’s Theatre (CCCT) runs camps, classes, and shows for school-aged kids through age 22.
All levels of ability and experience are welcome. Costs are low and scholarships are available. Providing theatre opportunities for kids around the community is at the heart of CCCT’s mission, and no one is turned away for lack of funds.
Shows in the 2023 season as well as audition and performance dates will be announced at a special Season Reveal event at 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13.
All are welcome at this festive gathering at the Chino Community Building. See the theatre website or social media for audition information and show days and times.
New this year: The Holly Jolly Holiday Theatre Camp offers an opportunity for kids ages 6 through 13 to act, sing, and dance in a holiday themed workshop, culminating in a live performance.
The camp takes place during the school winter break, Dec. 19 to 23, with a performance for families on the last day. Registration will open soon. Act fast, as camp is sure to fill up quickly.
Also, a variety of classes throughout the year emphasize theatrical techniques and performance quality.
Watch for the announcement of new classes, happening regularly.
Camps, classes, and most auditions are held at the Seventh Street Theatre in Chino. Call (909) 590-1149, email chinothe atre@verizon.net, or visit chinochildrenstheatre.org.
For the most up-to-date information, follow CCCT on Facebook or Instagram, @CCCTbuzz.
