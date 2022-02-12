Casa Colina Hospital earns accreditation

Casa Colina Hospital and Centers for Healthcare has earned accreditation from the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities (CARF). CARF assists rehabilitation service providers in improving the quality of their services, demonstrating value, and meeting internationally recognized organizational and program standards.
The accreditation applies to Casa Colina’s inpatient rehabilitation unit as well as its outpatient rehabilitation centers in Pomona and Azusa. Casa Colina Hospital has also been accredited by the Joint Commission since 1967.
While Joint Commission accreditation considers a healthcare organization from a patient safety perspective, CARF accreditation focuses on the broader continuum of medical rehabilitation, including patient care and safety, patient outcomes, educational resources, discharge, minimizing recurrence or secondary complications, and community reintegration.
For providers of medical rehabilitation, CARF accreditation is considered a gold standard for services.
Casa Colina Hospital’s 68-bed Acute Rehabilitation Wing is nationally renowned for the treatment of traumatic conditions like stroke, brain injury, and spinal cord injury.
All care is overseen by physicians specializing in physical medicine and rehabilitation. Physical, occupational, speech, and respiratory therapists, along with neuropsychologists, work proactively with patients to help them accelerate their recovery and regain independence.
Physician-directed outpatient rehabilitation services at Casa Colina’s Pomona and Azusa locations include physical, occupational, and speech therapies to treat a wide variety of disabling medical conditions, from lymphedema and fibromyalgia to sports injuries, stroke, brain injuries, and more.
“Our medically overseen continuum of rehabilitation care provides the resources patients need to maximize their recoveries and safely get back to living the lives they love after an injury or illness,” says Felice L. Loverso, PhD, Casa Colina President and CEO. “Physical rehabilitation has been a hallmark of Casa Colina since its inception 85 years ago, and we are proud to be accredited by CARF now in both the hospital and residential rehabilitation setting.”
Casa Colina’s Transitional Living Center has been accredited by CARF since 1974. Services offers include short-term residential rehabilitation, day treatment, and home and community services.
About Casa Colina Hospital and Centers for Healthcare.
Casa Colina Hospital and Centers for Healthcare is a nonprofit provider of specialized medical, surgical, and rehabilitative care for people of all ages with disabling conditions resulting from accidents, disease, or illness. Its continuum of care includes medical-surgical and intensive care, acute rehabilitation, residential rehabilitation, and long-term residential care.
Outpatient services include orthopedic and neurologic rehabilitation, physician clinics with over 30 medical specialties, children’s services, diagnostic imaging, laboratory, audiology, and day treatment. Casa Colina is also home to a research institute, adaptive recreation program, and several residency programs. Located in Pomona, with satellite outpatient services in nearby Azusa, Casa Colina has proudly served the Southern California community and beyond for 85 years. Visit www.casacolina.org to learn more.
