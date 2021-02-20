The COVID-19 pandemic and “stay-at-home” orders have given all of us a glimpse of what elderhood life span is like for many in our community.
Dr. William Thomas, founder of the Eden Alternative talks about elderhood; a stage in life that involves grandparenting, teaching, and storytelling.
But he says there are also three “plagues” of old age – isolation, boredom, and helplessness – and they are absolutely correctable.
Today, his insights are more relevant than ever. I am so thankful that we live at a time when we can live, play, and work from home.
But that’s not LIFE as we ever imagined it to be and it’s not fulfilling.
A Solution for loneliness is companionship. There is a big difference between being alone and being lonely.
We may be alone, but we can be connected to each other by phone calls, video calls, or care packages in the mail.
But is that fulfilling?
A Solution for boredom is variety. The pandemic has given us more time at home, and an opportunity to make a new space for work, learning, imagination, and creativity. But is that enough?
The Solution for vulnerability is Interdependence. According to De Anna Murphy, a recognized international expert “Strengths exist so we can make a difference in others’ lives. Weaknesses exist so that other people can make a difference in our lives. Both are necessary for interdependence.”
Acknowledging and “owning” our limitations is a huge piece of moving from independence to interdependence.”
The solution is to ask for help.
Have you considered Assisted Living as a solution to these and other challenges in your elderhood?
Consider Aqua Ridge of Montclair as a new choice in senior living solution.
Call us at (909) 486-2873.
