Klaus Dieter Pikschus was born in East Prussia in 1940. He was the youngest of seven sib-lings (four brothers and two sisters). In 1945, the family of nine was forced to flee the advancing war. Although memories have faded, Klaus vividly remembers some of the many hardships they endured, with the help of his oldest sister.
In 1954, the Pikschus family finally settled in Lincoln, Nebraska, and no longer under contract, their father got a job as a cement finisher. The older siblings got jobs as well. Klaus, now a teen, got a job in a cafeteria.
Years later, Klaus married and had six children and moved the family to California in 1960. To support the family’s growth. Klaus took jobs as a supervisor and maintenance manager, Ford Motor production line work and at Wayne’s Plumbing.
Klaus earned his U.S. citizenship in 1971. He opened Klaus & Sons Plumbing for business in 1973. The boys learned the trade after school and by working closely with Klaus. Although Dan Pikschus and Jesse Pikschus are the current owners, Klaus still enjoys keeping busy and working with the boys and grandson Chris Pikschus in the family business.
Klaus, a proud father, successful businessman, having strong values, and ethics, earned his good reputation maintained today by Klaus & Sons. Now servicing the needs for plumbing, heating, air conditioning and remodeling.
Klaus & Sons: 45 years and growing stronger.
