Chino police will collect school supplies to fill backpacks that will be donated to students for the upcoming 2022-23 school year. A drop-off collection box has been placed in the front lobby of the Chino Police Department headquarters at 5451 Guardian Way, north of Walnut Avenue and west of Benson Avenue.
Drop offs can be made between 7:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
School supplies needed are:
•Kindergarten: pencil box, two glue sticks, crayons, eraser, three No. 2 pencils, scissors, a composition book, and a sharpener.
•Grades 1 to 3: pencil box, glue bottle, two glue sticks, crayons, eraser, pencil erasers, three No. 2 pencils, two notebooks, two pocket folders, scissors, a composition book, a sharpener, wide ruled paper, and markers.
•Grades 4 to 6: one-inch binder, pencil pouch, two glue sticks, skinny markers, eraser, three No. 2 pencils, pencil erasers, two notebooks, two pocket folders, a composition book, colored pencils, college ruled paper, a black pen, a red pen, a blue pen, two highlighters, a sharpener and rulers.
•Grades 7 to 12: 1 1/2-inch binder, two glue sticks, two erasers, three No. 2 pencils, two mechanical pencils, two spiral notebooks, two pocket folders, scissors, a composition book, colored pencils, skinny markers, college ruled paper, two black pens, two blue pens, two red pens, index cards, two highlighters, pencil pouch, a sharpener, and dividers.
Information: chinopdsocial@cityofchino.org.
