The Revive Joint Replacement Program at Casa Colina Hospital and Centers for Healthcare is nationally renowned for our minimally invasive approach to joint replacement. Our orthopedic surgeons use state-of-the-art robotic-assisted technology that minimizes pain, accelerates recovery, and leads to better outcomes for our patients.
At Revive, patients receive specialized, personalized care from start to finish, including pre-operative education classes and individualized therapy to build strength and improve healing after surgery. Often, our patients are able to go home within a day after their hip, knee, or shoulder replacement procedure. Many are back on their feet quickly with the help of our therapy teams. We tailor the experience to meet each patient’s needs, even offering personal help and assistance via video conference or phone before and after the procedure.
Don’t just take our word for it. The Revive Joint Replacement Program has received multiple recognitions from Healthgrades for Joint Replacement Excellence, including Five-star awards in Total Knee and Total Hip Replacement, placing us among the top 10% for joint replacement nationwide. We’re also taking extra care to keep our patients safe, including testing all patients for Covid-19 prior to their procedure.
If you’re ready to get past arthritic joint pain, the Revive Joint Replacement Program is ready to help. To learn more visit casacolina.org/move or call (866) 724-4130.
