KYR Music has played an essential part to the growth of music and music programs in Chino and Chino Hills for more than a decade now.
Musicians from the surrounding areas know if they need any musical support, advice, or help they can go to KYR Music to fulfill their musical needs.
The music store on Pipeline Ave, just west of the 71 Freeway in the Chino Hills shopping center, has been offering musicians, both new and old, a place to go for the last 19 years.
They specialize in many services but also have a wide range of instruments to choose from like both electric and acoustic guitars, drum sets, hand percussion, keyboard, and wood and brass wind instruments like Flute, clarinet, and saxophones.
The owners Karen and Richard Firman say their business mission is to help the growth of music by helping all musicians especially the new and upcoming ones in the area with the knowledge and tools they need in order to succeed.
Richard is a local musician, born and raised in the Inland Empire, who understands the importance of music. That’s why he is always advocating for more music programs in schools and is donating his time and equipment in order to grow the art form in the cities of Chino and Chino Hills.
KYR Music offers new equipment to buy and a variety of services like rental service, music lessons, and instrument repairs.
The store, located at 14560 Pipeline Ave., is open from noon to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays.
Information: 597-0750 and www.kyrmusic.com.
