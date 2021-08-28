FedEx Ground facility
Champion photo by Josh Thompson

FedEx Ground, a 505,000-square-foot facility, opened in June at 15920 Flight Ave. in Chino on the east side of Chino Airport. The building was constructed on 74.4 acres of former dairyland and employs more than 1,100 people.

Tags

