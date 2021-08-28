Workers are widening the Central Avenue interchange at the 60 Freeway to accomodate three through-lanes and double left-turn lanes on Central, and widen the exising westbound and eastbound on and off ramps. Cost of the project is $36 million. Work is expected to be completed in fall 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.