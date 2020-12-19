Champion readers choose Chino’s Caring Kennel as their favorite Home Away from Home boarding facility for cats and dogs.
The business, formerly known as Vinjon’s Kennel, is located at 3890 Walnut Ave. in Chino.
It is a one-stop-shop for boarding, grooming and dog training needs through a partnership with It’s a Dog’s World K-9 Academy.
A monthly clinic provides vaccinations and non-anesthetic dental procedures.
The facility has 24-hour onsite staffing and special boarding accommodations are available.
Owner Sasha Lewis said, “We treat each pet that comes through our door like they are one of our own. We promise to make them part of our family while they’re here.”
Chino residents Sasha and Mark Lewis with their business partners Jennifer and Mark Blaz of San Dimas, are owners since 2017.
The business name was changed this year to differentiate from the Vinjon’s Kennel located in Yorba Linda, which changed ownership in 2019.
The new name also establishes the owners’ own legacy in the community for pet care services.
Website: chinoscaring kennel.com.
Information: 909-627-2212
Hours: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday and Saturday; 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.
