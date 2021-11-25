The holiday season is a busy time of year. People devote many hours to generating gift lists and planning their shopping excursions. Shopping can be all-encompassing during the holiday season, but it is only half of the gift-giving equation.
After all of those toys, articles of clothing and other goodies are purchased, those items will need to be wrapped and hidden away. Gift-givers may be looking for ways to make these tasks just a little easier.
Shop early
The sooner you begin shopping, the more time you will have to purchase everything you need and then get it prepared for giving. While Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales feature great deals, there are discounts to be had all year long if you keep your eyes open. Grab an item here and there when there is something that catches your eye and fits the needs of a gift recipient.
Shopping early also affords shoppers a greater buffer if they plan to do some of their shopping online. Shipping times have changed due to COVID-19, which has disrupted some supply chains and put added pressure on shipping companies. The U.S. Postal Service says products and packages may require more time to be delivered due to limited transportation availability, so shopping early can help ensure everything arrives on time.
Tackle the kids’
gifts first
Watching children’s bright grins and all their excitement opening presents can make all the hard work worth it. Be sure that you shop for all of the gifts for children in your household first, especially if you play Santa’s helper. Use opportunities when the kids are in school or at daycare to bring gifts into the house and then wrap them. Wrapping as you go can help to ensure there are no “spoiler alerts” prior to the holidays.
Create a wrapping
station
A dedicated area for wrapping can streamline the process. Gift wrapping supplies can be tough to keep organized because they’re usually awkward sizes and can eat up a lot of space. That’s where a wrapping station can come into play. It can be custom-made or you can use items already around the house.
A laundry room or a large closet can be the ideal location for a wrapping station. Because wrapping paper rolls are the most cumbersome wrapping supplies, find a way to corral them. A tall laundry hamper works or consider hanging wrapping paper rolls horizontally on thin curtain rods attached to a wall or the back of a door. Simply pull off the amount of paper you need and cut.
Organize other supplies in a nearby drawer or organizational caddy. Store gift bags and tissue paper in a fabric tote bag. Having everything within arm’s reach cuts down on time spent searching for supplies.
It’s that time of year for shopping and wrapping. Ensure it is a low-stress experience with some time-saving tips.
