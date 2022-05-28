“Water Conservation Design-a-Sign Contest”

The City of Chino Hills has been encouraging youth to conserve water for the past 21 years with its annual “Water Conservation Design-a-Sign Contest.” There were 421 entries and 12 winners this year, including the above submission that took third place in the 7th to 12th grade category drawn by Ayala High School 11th grader Julianne Basurto. Students created posters with the theme “How We Save Water During a Drought.” The winning posters were converted into street signs and will be installed on streetlight poles along City Center Drive at the Chino Hills government center. They will eventually be moved and installed in parks citywide. 

