2021 was a busy year for Chino and 2022 is off to a fast-paced start. As the economy improved, we celebrated several grand openings, including the official ribbon-cutting of Farmer Boys and the FedEx ground facility, which has over 1,400 employees, many of whom live in Chino.
Leadership change is on Chino’s horizon. In mid-April, Interim City Manager Anthony Arroyo took the helm as the city’s chief executive after the departure of longtime City Manager Matt Ballantyne. A rigorous recruitment process is underway to find the right leader to guide and inspire our staff and renew our commitment to residents. Our city continues to be a highly-desirable place to live, with 341 housing units built and occupied in 2021 and 25 Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs) approved.
Our parks, events, and recreational programs are some of the reasons so many families set roots in Chino. For this reason, efforts to maintain, update, and expand our parks and recreational facilities are continuous. Chino is a great place to live and work and a close-knit community to gather and celebrate. We’ve come back roaring, with the largest Corn Feed Run Car Show to date and planning in full swing for the annual Fireworks Spectacular. As our population has grown, so has attendance at these iconic Chino events.
But as with most growth, there have been challenges. To ensure that our residents and local businesses can navigate through the city safely and quickly, we have added police officers to ensure adherence to truck routes and added cameras and technology to improve traffic flow. Additional code enforcement officers have been hired to promote compliance with our municipal code on weekends. In all, there were 133 recruitments completed in 2021 to enable us not only to meet but exceed pre-pandemic service levels.
As an employer, the city continues to attract hundreds of applicants. Candidates share that Chino’s professional and very active communications and social media efforts make the city stand apart. In addition to launching a beautiful new website in March 2022, we created 534 unduplicated media posts and 55 newsletters, produced 76 videos, and continued developing new ways to inform and engage stakeholders!
As can be seen throughout the city, progress is being made on multi-year projects, with major transportation and water infrastructure projects being the most visible. The Three Bridges Project that replaces overpasses along the 60 Freeway at Pipeline Avenue, Monte Vista Avenue, and Benson Avenue, is almost complete.
Significant work has been done on the Central Avenue Interchange Project, which improves the ramps and widens the bridge to accommodate more traffic lanes. Additionally, numerous roads have been rehabilitated, such as a major portion of Riverside Drive, Walnut Avenue, and Mountain Avenue, along with numerous alleyways in the city’s downtown area.
With the Parks and Facilities Master Plan completed and the city’s sixth cycle Housing Element Update Draft for 2021 through 2029 approved by council in January, our planning efforts turn to updating the city’s General Plan, informing residents about Measure Y on the June ballot, and completing the Civic Center Master Plan.
Chino is leading efforts to extend Pine Avenue to the 71 Freeway to facilitate east-west access for our residents and neighbors. We are excited about working with our federal, state, and local representatives and nearby cities to create a regional solution to east-west traffic.
And finally, our Capital Improvement Program (CIP) has been expanded to include additional beautification efforts, such as the design and installation of new street signs, and facility updates. We hope our residents can see and sense the difference.
Our residents and businesses can sense that the Chino community is reinvigorated and that our staff and stakeholders are committed to providing a successful, well-planned future. Being responsive to our residents and taking proactive steps to prepare for tomorrow is at Chino’s core.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.