In the years after we turn 50, a number of eye diseases may develop that can change our vision permanently.
Approximately 90 percent of adults will have some vision loss after age 50.
The good news is the earlier these problems are detected and treated, the more likely we can achieve and maintain good vision.
As we age, we are more prone to eye conditions such as macula degeneration, dry eyes, cataracts, glaucoma, various retinopathy, and many other vision- threatening conditions.
At Inland Family Optometry, preventing blindness and vision impairment is our main focus.
Our doctors offer a full range of diagnostic and treatment services for eye and vision health. Make your appointment at Inland Family Optometry to prevent potential future vision impairments and other health issues.
Contact our Chino office at (909) 628-1226 or visit www.InlandFamilyVision.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.