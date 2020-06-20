For more than 80 years, our goal at Casa Colina Hospital and Centers for Healthcare has been simple: providing high-quality care in a safe, secure environment. We prioritize an excellent patient care experience through a commitment to safety and best practices, with experienced staff and state-of-the-art technology. In today’s evolving healthcare environment, our patients can rest easier knowing safety is our number one priority.
In fact, we’re nationally recognized, rated among the top ten percent of all short-term acute care hospitals for patient safety and among the top nine percent of Medicare-certified hospitals for Overall Hospital Quality. That’s why, even during this public health crisis, we’re able to securely provide our nationally renowned rehabilitation services and state-of-the-art medical-surgical care.
In addition to offering our broad range of outpatient therapies and physician specialty clinics, Casa Colina Hospital is now scheduling elective surgeries—with added precautions to protect our surgical patients, including testing for Covid-19 and screening individuals who enter our facilities.
Our highly trained surgical teams offer nationally recognized joint replacement outcomes, neurosurgical procedures, and more, all using the latest robotic surgical technology to increase precision, minimize discomfort, and achieve better results. We’re serious about your safety.
During this challenging time, it’s essential that even our most medically challenged patients trust us to provide care that is not only excellent, but secure. We hope you’ll visit www.casa colina.org or call (909) 596-7733 to learn more about how we’re improving lives in our community and beyond.
