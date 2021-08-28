Chino American Little League

Chino American Little League

 Champion photo by Josh Thompson

Improvements such as infield and pitching mound reconstruction, the installation of a home run fence, new irrigation and the relocation of a scoreboard were part of the city of Chino’s $1 million project on Fields 5 and 6 at Ayala Park, which is now home to Chino American Little League. The league moved from Chino High in 2018. 

